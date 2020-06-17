Fouad Omran Duels his Way to Victory

In an exhilarating tournament, with close to 200 hopefuls aiming for the title in Kuwait and the opportunity to head to the Red Bull Solo Q world final, Fouad Omran was able to secure the win of Red Bull Solo Q.

“Winning in a big event such as Red Bull Solo Q was a huge deal for me, my happiness could not be described, I was living in a dream that actually came to reality.”

Red Bull Solo Q puts a twist on a typical League of Legends match, pitting player against player in a bracket of 1v1 duels. The first player to earn ‘first blood!’, destroy the opponents´ tower or reach a 100-minion score wins the duel.

Omran will proceed to the Red Bull Solo Q World Finals, where he will compete against over 30 other finalists coming from all over the world, from Chile all the way to Australia. This year it will be held in Germany towards the end of 2020.

At the finals Omran is looking forward to representing both Kuwait, the country he lives in and Lebanon, the country he is from. He continues, “Achieving a win in the world is not my main intention, but rather competing and showing a good performance against other regions and proving that we have players with amazing talents that can actually compete in esports.“

As part of the partnership with League of Legends Global Esports Events, the winner of Red Bull Solo Q will get to experience the 2020 League of Legends all-star event firsthand! The Kuwaiti champion will participate in the league’s annual year-end celebration alongside some of the game’s biggest esports athletes and streaming personalities, playing in special showcases and attending exclusive parties.

The online qualifiers in Kuwait kicked off on June 9th and continued until the 11th with the semi finals held on the 12th and the finals on the 13th. Only the top 8 made it to the final on the 13th where Fouad Omran and Houssam Merachli went head to head to clinch the title.

Interestingly enough, Houssam was crowned champion of Red Bull Player One in Kuwait in 2018 and proceeded to the world final in Brazil where he ultimately secured a 2nd place win.

Red Bull also continues their collaboration with one of the most popular faces in the League of Legends community: sjokz, who will return as the global brand ambassador for Red Bull Solo Q. Last year, she was live on stage for the National Finals in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom – and even cast some games. This year, she will be involved with the European Regional Finals as well as the World Finals. Top athletes and many more well-known faces from the LoL scene will also make special appearances throughout the tournament.