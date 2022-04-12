Fourth time lucky for Mohamad Chehab as he secures UAE “Drift” title

Winners never quit. And if there’s anyone who can prove this saying, it’s Dubai-based athlete Mohamad Chehab.

Following a number of participations – and runner-up positions – the 25-year-old Lebanese national has finally emerged victorious, grabbing the top spot at this year’s UAE national finals of Red Bull Car Park Drift (RB CPD). The event took place for the second year running in Dubai’s Souk Al Marfa in Deira Islands.

Drifting in front of a packed arena, Mohamad beat a number of talented entrants to secure the trophy that will now take him to the RB CPD World Championship 2022, scheduled to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year.

“My journey with RB CPD [has been] like no other,” he tells us. “It started back in 2019 where I came fourth overall; and second in 2020 and 2021.

“What I learned is to never give up no matter what, believe in yourself, and the past is the past. [This is why] my first win in 2022 felt like no other; it literally had a different taste to it. All the hard work and perseverance paid off.”

The talented motorsports athlete – who is a drift and race instructor at Prodrift Academy UAE and Yas Marina Circuit – had always had his eye on a RB CPD trophy, ever since watching it as a teenager.

“What made me enter again is the will to win. I [have watched] RB CPD ever since I was 14 years old back in Lebanon when it was hosted at Forum De Beyrouth,” Mohamad recalls. “Ever since then, I got hooked and had this dream of mine that I wanted to fulfil, and I still believe there is a lot left in the can! Quitting or giving up was never in my dictionary.”

For the 2022 national finals, Mohamad didn’t take his previous experience at the tournament for granted.

“What I learned from the other years of competition are two main things – first, is to be calm and collected, to be relaxed behind the steering wheel, and do what I do best [and that’s] drive,” he says. “The second thing is to think of each run I go in as if it’s a ‘top four’ run [and] give it my 110% at all times.”

He continues: “Indeed, my other years of participating added to my experience, but it doesn’t mean I underestimate anyone or the competition. Each year, [event director] Abdo Feghali manages to push the scale higher, and the competition gets tougher which is always good for us as drivers to always learn more and develop our skills further.”

2 min Winning Run - Red Bull Car Park Drift UAE 2022

So, did he prepare for this year differently at all?

“The preparations that I did was simply understanding what the judges were looking for, as well as making [my] ‘Vette’ meaner and louder!”

Calling his motor “pretty unique”, Mohamad competed in his Prodrift Academy Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, “converted completely to a drift car, with a beautiful wide body kit as well as FDF angle kit which gave me a good feeling with the car's steering, and behaviour on track.

“The most challenging part for me is the spiral as my car is the longest and widest on the grid. I tend to struggle a little there, but this year we made sure it looked like butter.”

And did he have his eyes on any other entrants this year?

“My father used to tell me that your main competitor is yourself, to always learn from my mistakes, and improve on them,” Mohamad continues. “Nevertheless I can’t deny the fact that the competition was fierce between me and Mohamad Al Mansoori. We have been fighting for the top spot the last three years, which always adds spice to the event.”

DRIFTING AHEAD

Now, with preparation already underway for the World Finals, Mohamad is focusing on “making the car look more aggressive, and to make it lighter and faster as well.”

Other than his “main aim of winning the world finals” of RB CPD, he is also competing in the FIA Motorsport Games, scheduled to take place on 29-31 October at Circuit Paul Ricard in Marseille.

As for those who want to follow in Mohamed’s footsteps from 2023 onwards, what advice does he have for those wanting to enter future editions of RB CPD?

It’s basically to go for it!

“Red Bull Car Park Drift is a motorsports discipline that teaches you precision and technical driving; it will develop your skills further where you would be able to put your car places you didn’t think you would!”

Follow Mohamad’s competitions via @ Lechehab01 .