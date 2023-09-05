After waiting for the best car designs to emerge from the bulk of submissions, we finally have 40 of the most unique and creative designs from contestants who will compete in Red Bull Soapbox Jordan, the largest race returning to the capital of Amman for the third time!

40 Teams Speed Across Jordan’s Largest Race © Farras Oran

This race will see the craziest cars competing for first place based on the criteria below:

Design creativity: Each member of the jury gives 10 points based on how creative each team’s soapbox car is.

Welcome team performance: Before any of the teams start the race, each team must put on a show to the music of their choice, and the judges rate the performance on a scale from 1 to 10.

Speed in completing the track: One of the most important evaluation criteria is how quickly the team can finish the obstacle-riddled track.

This year, 40 teams of individuals, companies, and a few social media influencers will be participating, including Abdallah Tahan, Omar Aburob, Saad Zaghloul, and Maya Abdallah!

All teams will compete in front of the judging panel, which consists of: Yara Mustafa, Omar Zorba, Natalia ‘Ajnabeye’, and Ahmad Daham!

For more information, visit www.redbull.com/soapboxjor.