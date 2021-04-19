Game and Improve Your Studies

No, the headline isn’t a typo. You aren’t dreaming. Gaming might actually help you in other areas of your life, including your studies. Take that, world! But seriously, gaming, in its range of genres should have a positive impact on your day to day, whether you know it or not. Just remember, this isn’t an excuse to quit life and live on the couch until the end of time.

Take a look at the below skill sets you’ve been developing while you game.

Reflexes : You know you’ve noticed the difference that fast-twitch gaming has had on your reflexes. The repetition builds muscle memory and teaches you to make faster decisions, and then react to them quickly. Even if you never go pro, you’re still going to get something out of it. Just don’t grip the controller too hard, that’ll just increase the hand and wrist stress.

Some games that are great to practice these skills are first-person shooters like Call of Duty . Rhythm games like Guitar Hero also force us to put mind and muscles to the test.

Puzzle-solving : Many action-platformers have hidden routes to reach the goal, and gamers will spend the time backtracking to find all of them. Metroidvanias like Hollow Knight reward inquisitive players by dropping a few surprises into their laps, fueling the drive to find more secrets.

Of course, straight-up puzzle games do this outright, some adding a strategy element. Games like this are the most popular game of all time, Tetris , and new titles like Gorogoa as well. The latter is strange as strange gets. And the brain gets a workout in the process. We’re in.

Teamwork : We’ve all had a school project where we were lumped together with other classmates and asked to work towards a common goal. There is another part of your life where you’ve been doing this voluntarily, and spent hours trying to do the same.

Playing multiplayer games with other people, rando or friend, teaches us how to work well with others to get a job done. If that isn’t a life skill that’s carried over from our gaming days, nothing is.

And what’s better practice than the university exclusive Valorant championship Red Bull Campus Clutch . Sign up with a group of 4 other friends and join the world’s top players for a chance to head to the world final.

Perseverance : If you’ve spent hours or countless tries attempting to defeat an OP end boss (or mid-level, we won’t judge), only to finally win out in the end by learning its tells, then you’ve learned a valuable lesson. And you’ve probably taken that out into the real world with you.

Trial and error gaming go hand in hand with your scientific curriculum, where the whole system is based on trying different ways to succeed. And of course, trying and trying without being discouraged, until you got it right.

Games like Dark Souls and Nioh may exemplify this philosophy, but any game that doesn’t just hand you a win shows you the power of not giving up. So the next time you don’t do as well as you expected on a pop quiz, you’ll push yourself to be better prepared next time.

Mental refresh : You’ve just crammed for the mid-year exams and taken them. You’re in need of a well-earned day or two of R & R but might be worried that gaming will put you off your work. Not true. Go for it. Go through your backlog of games or play something new. Clear the slate with anything you want to play, it’s good for you.

Gaming will take your mind off things. And when you need to get back to the books, you’ll have fresh eyes, and your brain will be happy for the time off.