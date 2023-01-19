Games to Look Forward to in 2023

From what we can tell so far, 2023 is going to be a huge year for the gaming world, with most titles that are rolling out focusing more on RPG games.

Back in 2022, game developers made some delays to score more development time and ended up with a release date of this year as well. So, are you ready to check out some of these titles we’ll be seeing in 2023?

And at the end of it, let us know which ones you’re most excited about!

Forspoken: Coming out in late January, the upcoming action role-playing game’s story revolves around a New York teenager with magical abilities and parkour skills who winds up in the magical world “Athia”. The game will be exclusive to PS5.

Forspoken © www.igdb.com

Dead Space Remake: The famous 2008 horror space shooting game is coming to our gaming consoles early this year with better graphics, gruesome alien limbs, and a lot of scare jumps. In fact, its developer, EA Motive, has more than 1,200 scares in store for gamers!

Dead Space Remake © www.igdb.com

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Supposed to be released back in Feb 2022, this title was delayed because development wasn’t finished quite yet. Now, after the original movie’s successful sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, Ubisoft are flexing on creating the new open-world style game of Avatar, making us want to play this game even more!

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora © www.igdb.com

Atomic Heart: The upcoming FPS game is making its way to most consoles and is promising an amazing storyline and cool graphics. Atomic Heart will take us back to the 1950s in an alternate reality of history, where robotics and advanced technology were developed during the Second World War.

Atomic Heart © www.igdb.com

Hogwarts Legacy: This open world action RPG game lets you experience Hogwarts as it was first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Your character is not played by any of the original main characters, as the story follows a student back in the 1800s with the key that unlocks an ancient secret. It will be up to you to control the story and how it unfolds at the wizarding school.

Hogwarts Legacy © www.igdb.com

Street Fighter 6: The classic fan-favorite fighting game is making its entrance in 2023! Street Fighter 6 will include the top all-time favorite characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, and Blanka. The game is introducing a new feature where you can create your own special moves for your favorite characters. Okay, but how cool is that?

Street Fighter 6 © www.igdb.com

Let’s not forget the PlayStation VR 2 coming in with a set of big titles in early 2023 and expecting to change how the gaming world works; this includes Horizon: Call of the Mountain!

Now, let us know which game you’re looking forward to playing and conquering the most! For us, we can’t possibly choose!