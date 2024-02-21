Games to look forward to in March 2024

Believe it or not, we’re already about to enter the third month of 2024. But that’s good news for us, because March is bringing with it a list of games we’ve been looking forward to, and we’ve narrowed it down to the top 4 games we think are going to be big hits in the upcoming month!

1- WWE 2K24 (PC – PS4 – PS5 – XBOX One – XSX/S)

If you’re into hardcore wrestling matches with legends and icons like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker then you’ll definitely enjoy the new release from WWE, with more realistic graphics, better human-like movements, and brand-new match types including Special Guest Referee, Casket Match, Gauntlet Match, and an Ambulance Match! And if all that still doesn’t get you excited for the rollout, then you’ll surely love the roster of characters that includes iconic legends of the past, as well as some of the new and promising faces from the world of wrestling.

Expected release date: 8th March 2024

2- Outcast – A New Beginning | Welcome to Adelpha (PC – PS4 – PS5 – XBOX One – XSX/S)

This new release is a sequel to a video game that previously came out back in 1999 titled Outcast. It was famous for being one of the first titles to have an open world. In this sequel, our hero Cutter Slade travels to an alien world that has been taken over by robots. The main objective is to bring this world back to its colorful and peaceful state.

Expected release date: 15th March 2024

3- Alone in the Dark (PC – PS5 – XSX/S)

The horror game franchise is back with a new title, in which it will mainly focus on the terrifying element that the past couple of games didn’t quite convey. The game’s story is set in the American South which you can explore when you choose between Edward Carnby (voiced by actor David Harbour from the Stranger Things) or Emily Hartwood (voiced by Jodie Comer from Killing Eve) as your character. Experience creepy environments, fight monsters, and solve puzzles to get more clues and unveil the secret of the Decreto Manor.

Expected release date: 20th March 2024

4- Rise of the Ronin (PS5)

A new open-world action game set during a war in 19th century Japan. During the chaos, you will play a nameless character that tries to alter the fabric of history through the game’s system. We’re particularly excited to try this game, as we think it might be quite interesting to see its mechanism and graphics.

Expected release date: 22nd March 2024

There you have it. These are some of the biggest titles we’re expecting to see in just a couple of weeks! What other games do you have in mind that you can’t wait to try?