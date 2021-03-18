Gasly and Tsunoda Ready to Fire Up F1 Season

Pierre Gasly

After an exciting 2020 season where you got your first win, what’s your frame of mind for this new season?

Obviously we had a very good year with the team in 2020, so the target is to definitely try and do better than last year, and to keep the good momentum that we have right now. I got better; it was definitely my best season personally in terms of performance. I think the team is also really improving and there’s a great dynamic within the team, where we have the will to achieve great results together. We finished 7th in the constructors’ championship so that target this year is to get P5 or even better.

Pierre Nabbed his First win at the 2020 Italian GP © Getty Images

What did you learn last year that you’re going to bring with you into the 2021 calendar?

I learned that it’s going to be a very intense season. Last year was 17 races within a very short period of time, which was very intensive for everybody on the team. This year we have 23 races to come, and it’s the first time for me (and I’m guessing for anyone in the team) to have to do as many races in one full season. It’s going to be important to be as fit as possible and in the best shape possible for the races. We learned a lot about what we need as a team to maximize our performance. We made some mistakes on some occasions during some races last year, and we need to learn from them to make sure we don’t repeat them this year. I think the whole relationship with the team is very good and very strong. The added experience we have working together is really going to help us in 2021, and I think the great working relationship we have is what we need to carry on into this new season

How does the car feel compared to last year’s car?

The car is good so far! We only did the shakedown so we need to push it a bit more to its limits to get a real idea of its strengths and weaknesses compared to last year, but we’re pretty happy with how the winter went in terms of development for us. We have a good upgrade coming from the engine as well, so a lot of positives, but we have to confirm everything during the testing and we’ll really have a better idea after the first race in Bahrain.

Which race are you most looking forward to this year, and which one are you least looking forward to - why?

The one I’m most looking forward to is the French Grand Prix, which we didn’t have last year, so I’m really looking forward to race in my home country. I’m also looking forward to Circuit de Monaco, which is my favorite track and I’m really happy to go back there this year. I have no least-favorite because I’m always happy to go racing; I always enjoy going to a race weekend!

What’s something you feel gives you the edge over other drivers this year?

I think it’s a mix of many things, I know I’m very fast, I know I work well with the team and can set up the car in best way to maximize the potential that we have. The important thing is my mentality, when I give every single piece of energy that I have into my performance and try to get the best result possible for a team that’s really dedicated and committed, and doing everything I can for that. Mentality makes a real difference.

And what’s something you feel like you really need to work on?

You need to always work on everything in F1. You don’t get a lot of testing and you don’t practice that much. My time management was good but I can obviously do better. Maybe (I can work on my) emotional behavior. I’m somewhat emotional sometimes and I can overreact when something upsets me, so there are always areas where I can improve, but nothing that huge that I need to work on. It’s the overall - I can get a bit better in all areas.

I think Yuki is Very Talented and Very Fast © Joerg Mitter

With a new teammate this year, what do you think Yuki can learn from you as he officially moves into his first year in F1?

I think Yuki is very talented and very fast. We’ll see this this year. Obviously coming into F1 is different than lower series, there’s a lot of commitment and you’re in the spotlight all the time, so it’s slightly different from what you’ve experienced before. But I think he’ll learn fast, from what he showed in F2 and F3 he adapts himself very fast and I think it’s mainly for him (just getting used to) working in a bigger environment. We have 600 or 700 people working for our cars compared to (significantly less) in F2, so I think that will be the main thing he’ll have to get used to. To learn from me? I don’t know, we’ll see what the things he needs to work on after the first test.

We heard you love tiramisu! What’s the one place that does it best for you?

The best place that does it is at home! My mom is the best tiramisu cook I know, and there’s no better tiramisu than the one I get at home.

Yuki Tsunoda

What has surprised you about Scuderia AlphaTauri as a team so far?

The team work all together really well, everyone works as one, and everyone respects each other and their job role within the team. It’s a really friendly team to work with and I’ve been welcomed in with open arms.

Yuki Tsunoda Makes his F1 Debut this Year © Getty Images

What is something you feel you need to get used to in F1, after F2?

For me I think everything is a step-up, not just the car but also everything else that goes with the job – from briefings to media commitments. In the car, I obviously feel a big difference from F2 – particularly with the downforce – so it’s a very different style of driving. This means I really need to build up the confidence with the downforce levels on the car.

How has your preparation being going ahead of arriving in Bahrain?

All preparation has gone really smoothly. I’ve spent a lot of time on the simulator and have also been continuing my physical training. My preparation for me is perfect and I’m excited to get out in the car for the first race.

Did you expect the car to behave the way it did when you first drove it?

I think I was very well prepared for driving the car at pre-season testing so it hasn’t been a surprise to me at all. At the moment I feel very comfortable in the car.

What race are you most looking forward to?

I’m really looking forward to Suzuka because I’ll have the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car in front of my home crowd. The last time I drove the Suzuka circuit was during Formula 4 in 2018, so I want to see how it’s different in F1.

Excited to go out in the car for the first race! © Getty Images

If you could add any country or track to the calendar, what would it be?

I would love to add another Japanese Grand Prix to the calendar! Japanese fans love F1 so it would be great. The Autopolis circuit is great, I don’t think it would be a good track for overtaking but it’s a really fun track to drive – especially in qualifying.

Do you play any video games?

I enjoy playing shooting games on my Playstation – I’m not that interested in driving games as I don’t find them realistic.