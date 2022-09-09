George Kodua is the new Drift King of Georgia

On September 4th Georgia revealed the new drift king. 29 - years old George Kodua will take part in the global final, planned in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s been a month since my team, and I were getting ready for Red Bull Car Park Drift. We had one goal- to win the qualifier. We realize, that representing Georgia is a huge responsibility and we will do our best to show the same result in Saudi Arabia”.
Being an Autosport enthusiast since childhood and an older brother of Nodo Kodua (drifter and the Red Bull Car Park Drift Georgia Qualifier winner of 2020), made him change his role from supporter to drifter. Red Bull Car Park Drift Georgia Qualifier 2021 was the first championship where George Kodua competed. And right after the year of his first appearance, he was crowned as the drift king of Georgia.
Facts about Red Bull Car Park Drift Georgia Qualifier:
- Loyal spectators of Red Bull Car Park Drift had a Déjà vu as Aleksandre Kherodinashvili took the second place and Nodo Kodua, came third on the podium like it was in 2019.
- This time, Georgia Qualifier was held in the capital, in the most sportive area: The Olympic city of Tbilisi.
- Difficult track and high competition were not the only obstacles for the drifters: high temperature and wind added extra pressure on drifters.
- Of course, the Georgia qualifier was opened with the breathtaking drift show by Abdo Feghali. This year, Sandro Bazadze, European champion and two times Olympian in Sabre fencing, was lucky to experience the extreme drift with the athlete.
After the celebration of his first win, George Kodua said: “The goal is the same: we want to win the global final and will start working on this immediately.”
Re-watch the live on Red Bull Motorsport’s Facebook page.