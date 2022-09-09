George Kodua is the new Drift King of Georgia

On September 4th Georgia revealed the new drift king. 29 - years old George Kodua will take part in the global final, planned in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s been a month since my team, and I were getting ready for Red Bull Car Park Drift. We had one goal- to win the qualifier. We realize, that representing Georgia is a huge responsibility and we will do our best to show the same result in Saudi Arabia”.

