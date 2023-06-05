Get to know BiGSam

We sat down with BiGSaM for a quick interview ahead of the 4th edition of Red Bull SoundClash Jordan to ask him a few questions that will unlock who BiGSaM truly is! Read on for the little deep dive.

How did you begin your artistic journey?

I was really interested in hip hop and how it’s written and the attitude surrounding it.

What is the inspiration behind your songs?

Anything I can see, touch, or feel, basically.

What made you participate in Red Bull SoundClash?

I think it’s the idea behind the event, which encourages artists to put themselves in a competitive headspace and let our creativity run wild.

Do you play any musical instrument?

Sadly, no, but I do want to take up the piano.

What artists do you listen to (Arab or international)?

Don McLean would be my international pick and Saber Al Roubai my Arab pick.

How does it feel to be going head-to-head with Siiwaly in Red Bull SoundClash?

It’s a great feeling and an even better opportunity to be sharing our energy with the crowd.

How are your preparations for the competition?

You’ll see when we’re on that stage.

Describe your songs in one word.

Me.

What are your top 3 songs from your own discography?

Tawareekh – Estytan - Bahareb Fiha

What advice do you give to your fans?

Always be aware, enjoy it, and be safe.

