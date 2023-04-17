Get to Know Kuwait’s Red Bull Doodle Art Winner!

On April 6, the national finals of the Red Bull Doodle Art competition in Kuwait saw Nawaf A. Mattar taking home the win and moving forward to compete and represent the country in the tournament’s world finals taking place in Amsterdam from the 25th to the 28th of May. Nawaf, a visual artist, will be one of 62 international winners participating in the world finals which, like the nationals before them, let their minds wander and birth creative doodles. In the meantime, let’s introduce you to Nawaf, find out how he got his artistic start, and what his thoughts are about his upcoming Amsterdam trip!

Why do you doodle?

It brings me joy and practice. Sometimes I doodle to chill my thoughts or clarify ideas, and sometimes I doodle when I’m waiting for something.

How long have you been doodling and/or drawing?

I’ve been drawing my whole life, ever since childhood. And my mother used to draw too.

Is there any particular style of art that influences you?

Everything! I enjoy observation and meditating through drawing/painting to see how things come to be.

What’s your favorite doodling format? (Pen and paper? Other?)

Most likely ink. I do enjoy going in a straight line, one way to the final result when I decide.

Why did you enter Red Bull Doodle Art?

It’s been a while since we had an activity related to drawing and I wanted to be a part of it, get to know more people, and have fun.

What does your winning doodle show?

I love looking at the sky, tree textures, daisies, desert sand, and detail of skin textures and muscles. So you can see that reflected in my doodle.

What was the inspiration for it?

It’s a manifestation of what I see as beautiful and powerful, what I want my soul to reflect, with a message on how to pause and immortalize a moment. It’s been 4 years since I love my mom, but it feels like yesterday, and since then I have focused on my art to learn to do what I have to do to make myself and my loved ones proud, and inspire them and others who’ve walked in my shoes and remind them that each day is a gift we have to appreciate.

How does your doodle reflect you or your mindset?

Sometimes it’s hard for me to express, but I do my best to leave all of myself in what I do.

What are you looking forward to at the World Final in Amsterdam?

It’s like a dream! Even now, I could never have imagined that I’d be visiting one of my dream destinations where I will get to do what I love. I’m already proud and honored and can’t wait to experience the sunset or daytime clouds, the music, the museums, and the colorful streets, where I can sit on the ground and sketch, take street photos, meet the people, even maybe get recognized by them, and add something joyful and light to the city.

How do you feel about representing your country on the world stage?

I will do my best to make it count.I will do my best to keep going and enjoy the experience, and I just feel like a sunflower that wants to soak up the light from there. I also can’t wait to finally see the Van Gogh Palace in person; my heart beats faster the more I think about it!

From 25 to 28 May 2023, the world final will bring together all the national finalists globally for a three-day immersive experience. This will feature workshops, exclusive “phygital” creative sessions, public gallery and the announcement of the global winner of Red Bull Doodle Art 2023, chosen by a panel of renowned experts.

The 2023 edition of Red Bull Doodle Art sees the introduction of Web3 and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). All participants who submit a valid doodle will have access to a digital collectible in the form of an NFT on the Polygon blockchain. National winners will not only receive participant digital collectibles but will be awarded with a unique finalist’s digital collectible to commemorate the honor. All NFTs will be available to claim for free via a custom blockchain wallet for participants.

We can’t wait to see what beautiful art will come out of Nawaf’s whimsical mind when he gets to the Amsterdam stage, and we wish him the best of luck on his exciting journey!. We’re sure he will make his country proud!