Get To Know Mansour Al Safran!

Mansour Al Safran is an athlete known for his mad skills as a BMX athlete, but this article isn’t about that, it is about getting to learn things you didn’t know about him.

Originally, and for many years, Mansour was a flat-water kayak athlete. And now for a quick refresher: there are several disciplines of kayaking. One is flat water, that is when the body of water they race on is generally still, and not rolling with rapids and obstacles.

Mansour still loves to kayak, and will always consider it a sport that is important to him.

And obviously, many of us think of him as a pure BMX rider, massively talented, and perpetually prepared to help out new riders to get into the sport. But what don’t we know about him? Mystery!

But not one that we will wait long for the answers to. We’ve got some goodies to share with you right here.

Here’s what Mansour Al Safran had to say when we put the questions to him.

Favorite TV show. That’s an easy one, he said. La Casa De Papel. Wait, what? We’ve never heard of it. Hold up, we do know the show!

La Casa De Papel is internationally known as the hit TV show Money Heist. The premise revolves around a heist plan (obvs), hatched by The Professor to print billions of Euros. But of course, things don’t always go as planned. The latest season has been released on Netflix in early September 2021, for those looking forward to it. We’re talking to you too, Mansour! For us, we’ve got some episodes to catch up on.

Favorite post-workout meal. Another question that takes Mansour no time to answer: a home cooked meal. Literally anything fresh and homemade. Hey, you won’t get any argument from us.

Backup careers besides being an athlete. A flat out no way from Mansour, he’s never wanted to be anything but an athlete. This makes a lot of sense to us. If you see Mansour, he’s always thinking about the strengths of being an athlete, training, and coming up with ways he can advance the sport. He’s also known for going on multi-day kayaking trips, and that means he’s rowing for most of the day. We call that dedication.

Hobbies we don’t know about. Mansour is big into fishing. He’s also really into environmental conservation in Kuwait, especially as it relates to keeping the oceans clean and healthy, along with all the diverse marine life that the seas contain.

Knowing that he enjoys fishing as his hobby sounds like a natural step in that direction. He once raised awareness by kayaking from Kuwait to Oman, which took him 3 months to complete. All the while he documented the beauty and splendor of the natural wildlife and islands, and pretty much had to fish for food, which he did by fishing while still kayaking. Color us impressed.

Spectator sports you watch that aren’t part of your discipline. Mansour doesn’t watch any particular spectator sports on the regular, sticking to his wheelhouse this time. What he does enjoy is watching other Red Bull athletes do their thing, because he really likes to see what they are doing within their field, and how they are making their sport better.

Sports you play just for kicks. Can you guess it? There is one other sport that Mansour is all about and he still hits the water time and time again for it when he can make time. Had enough? Check it: it’s kayaking! We knew that, and we have a feeling you did too.

A fun fact we don’t know about. He loves to eat chocolate. Nailed it. Thanks Mansour!