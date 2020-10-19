Getting Your Moves In by the Desk

Picture it. You’re at the office, waiting for the day to end so you can finally go work out and get your reps in. Do you feel that way much? How about setting your alarm an hour or so earlier so you can get your run (or another workout) in before the workday begins? Yup. We’ve all been there.

Some people have been getting around this by using a standing desk or using a balance ball as a desk chair. We like the initiative, but don’t you still want a little more?

We caught up with none other than Fahad Al Musallam who is no stranger to sitting on a desk while working.

Listen up, there are a few things you can do to not waste precious body conditioning time while at work. This way, you won’t have to wait until the end of day to feel like you are working your muscles.

Okay, so, the name of the game is to keep on moving throughout your day. Barring a meeting you can’t just up and bolt out of, set you watch to every hour.

Once you hit that hour, get up and move. Wait, did we mention that you should bring your workout sneakers to work? We’re asking you now, and it’s going to make an impact. Those shoes are going to make you work different muscles than your flats and heels. Plus, you’ll just feel lighter in them, and they are more comfortable, and they’ll probably serve as a reminder that you are trying to get your body moving. Shoes do wonders, really.

Get up and move every hour. By moving as much as possible you are telling your body to keep your metabolism rolling. Over a few weeks your body will get the idea and you’re going to feel looser.

So how can you move more? Right. Now you’ve done this a few times and people are starting to look at you funny. You probably don’t want to be that dude at the office.

Easy. Take the stairs. Whenever your day allows it, take a flight or more up and down the stairs. More privacy, less eyes, better exercise. Stairs are awesome because they utilize most of your major muscle groups. And cardio gets tested. And anaerobic too if you go fast enough. We’re not saying to come back to your desk drenched every hour. We are saying to use the stairs to your advantage. (It’s like secret gym equipment, and it’s just sitting there.)

At your desk, stretch your legs out in front of you. Lift them off the ground and hold the position. Activate your core. Believe it, this is you keeping your core tight. And if you don’t have a good core, what’ve you got, right? Core is what keeps it all together. Better core means less injuries and more efficient workouts.

It may not sound like much but try activating your core for more than a minute. Done? You felt it right? We did too. This is what we call undercover maintenance work. To vary this, bring your knees in to touch, bent, and lift. Keep your back straight. All good.

At your desk, engage your muscles as a habit. Following the above as a foundation, carry this method into the rest of your day. If you must, and you might, set a timer. Even simple static stretches are a great addition to your desk routine. If you are at your desk, you can find a way to move. Focus on one or more muscle groups and use them.

Another thing you can do is job-dependent, so if you can do this, do it.

If you can take time during your workday to work out for 20 or so minutes, it will refresh you and keep you going for the second half of your day. Try it if you can. It’s awesome.