Good Vibes, Only All Semester

School sometimes feels like a rollercoaster. You’re taking on more responsibility every day.

Stressors manifest themselves in all sorts of ways and may only get noticed after they’ve had time to build up. This is especially true for athletes and gym heads, who’ve spent years training to carefully manage the rigors of a tough season.

Of course, university is different but still, it’s got a heap of challenges. It’s ever-changing, and we’ve got to be careful not to get overwhelmed by how dynamic it can end up being.

We know your hustle game is strong, but how about your good vibe skills?

Well we went to quad extraordinaire Fahad Al Musallam who juggles athleticism, a full-time job and classes at university. As someone who is no stranger to stress, he shared some recommendations to manage the workload and remain stress-free.

Here’s some of the things you can do to help manage stressors and keep happy no matter what your professors throw your way.

Take the weekend off:

Once you’ve wrapped on your studies for the week, just take some time to yourself. Yes, this means you’ve got permission to have that lazy weekend you’ve been thinking about. Come on, a weekend (literally like two days) isn’t going to wreck your college life. You’ll have time to just get back to center and hit the books even harder next week.

Bet you can’t believe we lead with that one.

Game:

Fahad loves to unwind after a long exhausting day with a round of Call of Duty. Pick up your controller, sit on the couch and enjoy a couple of de-stressing hours of gaming.

Sleep more:

We’re sure that nearly all college students have pulled at least one all-nighter by the end of a college career, and some even make a career out of that career. Bad vibes. Supes bad vibes, let us tell you that not getting enough sleep drains your brain of your good chems, and that’s the exact thing we are trying to avoid here.

Get the right amount of sleep, and, if you think you need it, give yourself an extra hour in bed. It is way worth it. Good sleep is the only way to be sure you’re going to function properly during the day.

Treat yourself:

Give yourself something you’ve had your eye on for some time. Go out. Do it. Get it. Live a little. Enjoy it. A small reward for hard work is what life’s all about. You may as well get into the habit now.

Academic workload first:

This one is kinda a big deal, but it goes without saying that leaving your projects, essays and research to the last minute is bad news. It means you’re just building anxiety all the way up until you’ve handed it in.

Just get the work out of the way immediately, and then you can start the work of getting your chill on.

Don’t forget your friends:

Hanging out is life, and staves off FOMO. And, yes, being busy and responsible is part of the gig (you rule, come on, just say it), but you gotta have some kickback time with the crew. Get in touch, get out and play a round or watch a game together. Don’t forget that friendship. Maintaining strong bonds with people we trust makes for a stronger mind. And a happier one too.

Sports:

Or exercise. Could be as simple as going for a jog outdoors or going for a quick ride on your quad like Fahad does.

And finally, it is important to note that if you feel you are under too much stress, you should see a professional. It’s no simple task to do it all on your own (really, no one ever does), so recognize when it’s time to have a pro help you out.