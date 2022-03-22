With his astonishing performance that fueled the excitement of motorsports enthusiasts who flocked to the Oman Automobile Association, Haitham showcased his exceptional skills and control over his car in front of an impressed panel of judges and succeeded in snagging the "King of Drifting" title in the Sultanate of Oman, qualifying him for the World Finals Saudi Arabia is expected to host in November.

Haitham Al Hadidi wins “King of Drift” title in Oman © Akl Yazbeck

The Oman national qualifiers for the 2022 Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship were held on the evening of Friday, March 18, on a specialized track at the Oman Automobile Association, which included obstacles and challenges that had drivers putting their best driving skills to the test. The event, which took place in the Sultanate for the twelfth consecutive year, was organized in partnership with the Oman Automobile Association and Red Bull Mobile Oman, and sponsored by Dunlop Tires, the championship’s official sponsor, and a media partnership with Muscat Media Group, Mubashir, and Oman Radio.

After he gave riveting performances in the first round, which gathered 18 drivers, and then again in the second round that was limited to the best 8, Haitham qualified for the semi-finals, where his exceptional skills prevailed. With suspense levels reaching an all-time high, Haitham scored his victory after collecting 292 points out of a total of three hundred possible points, ahead of Ali Al Balushi in second place, who scored 275 points, and Rafaat Al Yahyai in third with 272 points.

Speed, accuracy, and showmanship

Haitham Al Hadidi wins “King of Drift” title in Oman © Akl Yazbeck

A special panel—whose members included rally champions Jean-Pierre Nasrallah of Lebanon and Khaled Al-Manji of Oman, in addition to Wadhah Uqba—worked to decide which performances excelled and set points based on specific technical criteria. To tackle the track, drifters had to have a remarkable balancing act of speed, accuracy, and showmanship, which was heightened in the first round by the look of the car, the roar of its engine, and the smoke of its tires. Eighty-five points of the total balance are allocated to drifting skills, while the rest of the points go to a variety of unique challenges, including squares, spiral gates, flippers, and clips. Additionally, points are given to the ability of drivers to get their cars as close as possible to the cones without knocking into them.

Haitham expressed his delight at winning the qualifiers during the awards ceremony. Interestingly, what distinguished this year’s awards was the fact that they were made from recycled car parts. Haitham confirmed that he is looking forward to competing in the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in November of this year, with his eyes set on winning the world title that Oman previously won twice back in 2016 and 2017. At the World Finals, the Omani drift champion will face the qualifying winners of several other countries participating in this year’s event, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, South Africa, Jamaica, Estonia, Georgia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Azerbaijan.