Jordan’s gaming scene just got a new champion! For the first time ever, Red Bull Wings Cup brought EA SPORTS FC™ 27 to Jordan, giving the country’s top players the chance to go head-to-head for a shot at the ultimate prize: representing Jordan at the World Finals in Miami.

Hakeem Darawsheh Takes the Trophy at Jordan’s First Red Bull Wings Cup © Red Bull Content Pool

The road to the national title started with hundreds of players battling it out across 9 qualifying rounds, including university qualifiers and online competitions. From all those challengers, only 16 made the cut, earning their place at the National Finals on November 9 at The ARC, King Hussein Business Park.

In partnership with Umniah and Jordan Ahli Bank, the venue was buzzing with competitive action, fan engagement, and plenty of activities keeping the crowd entertained between matches.

But with the national title and a ticket to Miami on the line, there was no room for second chances. Here's how the action unfolded.

The Top 16: No Room for Mistakes

The competition kicked off at 5 PM, bringing together the 16 finalists for the first knockout round. One loss meant elimination, and every player knew exactly what was at stake.

With the crowd following every move and the players locked in on their screens, the pressure was on from the very first whistle. By the end of the round, 8 players had been knocked out, leaving only half the field in contention.

The Top 8: Closer to Miami

Hakeem Darawsheh Takes the Trophy at Jordan’s First Red Bull Wings Cup © Red Bull Content Pool

Eight players remained, and the stakes were getting higher. Every match brought the competitors one step closer to the semi-finals and, more importantly, one step closer to earning their place on the world stage in Miami.

The margin for error was getting smaller, the pressure was building, and the remaining players had everything to prove. Four more competitors saw their journey come to an end, leaving just 4 players standing.

The Semi-Finals: Four Players, Two Spots

The final 4 were set, with two high-stakes matchups determining who would make it to the championship showdown:

Khaleel Sharawneh vs. Ali Dmour

Hakeem Darawsheh vs. Omar Muath

With a place in the grand final on the line, there was no holding back. Every move counted, every goal mattered, and the players brought their best strategies to the pitch.

After some truly intense battles, Hakeem Darawsheh and Ali Dmour emerged victorious.

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The Grand Final: One Match, One Champion

Hakeem Darawsheh Takes the Trophy at Jordan’s First Red Bull Wings Cup © Red Bull Content Pool

After a short break, it all came down to this. Hakeem Darawsheh faced Ali Dmour in the final showdown.

Both players came ready to compete, but Hakeem had other plans. Delivering a commanding performance, he took control of the match and sealed the win with a final score of 6–2, officially becoming Jordan’s first Red Bull Wings Cup champion!

Hakeem Darawsheh Takes the Trophy at Jordan’s First Red Bull Wings Cup © Red Bull Content Pool

With the trophy secured, Hakeem now earns the opportunity to represent Jordan at the Red Bull Wings Cup World Finals in Miami, taking his skills to the international stage.

About Hakeem Darawsheh

Hakeem Darawsheh Takes the Trophy at Jordan’s First Red Bull Wings Cup © Red Bull Content Pool

Hakeem is Jordan’s undisputed champion and one of the top EAFC players in the Middle East, proudly representing FATE Esports, the Jordan Football Association, and the Jordan Esports Federation in international competitions. With an impressive record of victories across Jordan, Qatar, and Morocco, he has established himself among the region’s elite competitors, earning multiple national titles and international tournament victories and consistently demonstrating his dominance on the regional stage.