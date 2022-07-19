A Hat-trick of Gold for Mutaz Barshim

Mutaz Barshim has pulled off a hat-trick with his third consecutive win at the World Championships. The Qatari icon cleared a height of 2.37 m to secure the gold medal and defend his World Title at the most important Track and Field event held in Oregon, U.S.
This is what I live for. It feels amazing to go this far and make this journey count. Making history with three gold medals at the World Championships. Knowing that I can raise the bar for myself and still achieve what I set my eyes on is sensational.
Oregon has always been kind to me. I feel the love and the support whenever I’m out here in the United States. And with my family being by my side, this victory means the world to me.
Mutaz Barshim has become one of the most iconic Track and Field athletes in the history of High Jump defending his status as the World Champion again and again. Barshim has been the center of attention spotlight after delivering a legendary win last summer at the big games, and yet he strives for greater achievements throughout his unforgettable career.