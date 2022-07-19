Mutaz Barshim defends his World Championship for the third-time!
© Yousef Loulidi
Athletics

A Hat-trick of Gold for Mutaz Barshim

Mutaz Barshim defends his High Jump World Title again with a third-consecutive gold medal
Written by Mazen Abdellah, Red Bull Qatar
1 min readPublished on
Mutaz Barshim has pulled off a hat-trick with his third consecutive win at the World Championships. The Qatari icon cleared a height of 2.37 m to secure the gold medal and defend his World Title at the most important Track and Field event held in Oregon, U.S.
Mutaz Barshim defends his World Championship for the third-time!
Mutaz Barshim defends his World Championship for the third-time!
© Yousef Loulidi
This is what I live for. It feels amazing to go this far and make this journey count. Making history with three gold medals at the World Championships. Knowing that I can raise the bar for myself and still achieve what I set my eyes on is sensational.
Mutaz Barshim
The World Champion cleared 2.37 M in Oregon to secure the gold medal.
The World Champion cleared 2.37 M in Oregon to secure the gold medal.
© Sara Peterson
Oregon has always been kind to me. I feel the love and the support whenever I’m out here in the United States. And with my family being by my side, this victory means the world to me.
Mutaz Barshim
The Qatari Icon Has Made History With Every Achievement.
The Qatari Icon Has Made History With Every Achievement.
© Sara Peterson
Mutaz Barshim has become one of the most iconic Track and Field athletes in the history of High Jump defending his status as the World Champion again and again. Barshim has been the center of attention spotlight after delivering a legendary win last summer at the big games, and yet he strives for greater achievements throughout his unforgettable career.
Athletics