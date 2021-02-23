Experience Heroes By Nature , five gripping feature films from Red Bull Media House containing breathtaking action from sports such as snowboarding, surfing, mountain biking, and climbing showing for the first time at VOX Cinemas in the UAE.

The Art of Flight

The cinema sensation. The Art of FLIGHT busted all the blocks. Its success is no accident: this film has reset all the benchmarks for the genre of sports films. Massive amounts of effort and equipment went into filming pro snowboarder Travis Rice and his crew in pristine spots in the US, Canada and Chile. Can you trust your eyes? Just the scenery gives you goosebumps. Not to mention the riders‘ awesome powder runs and daredevil trick jumps, recorded from spectacular helicopter perspectives and in fascinating slo-mo sequences. Produced in co-operation with Venture 3D, The Art of FLIGHT is now an amazing 3D experience – thrilling action combined with a really outstanding soundtrack!

The Fourth Phase

Inspired by the hydrological cycle, iconic snowboarder Travis Rice and his team embark on a 16,000-mile journey to some of the most dreamlike landscapes around the North Pacific, discovering more than new terrain. From the creators of The Art of FLIGHT, Red Bull Media House presents The Fourth Phase, a snowboarding epic starring iconic athlete Travis Rice. While exploring the untapped backcountry of his native Wyoming, Rice plots a 16,000 mile course to follow the hydrological cycle around the North Pacific, where snow and ice create dreamlike landscapes on the towering mountains above.

On Any Sunday

Red Bull Media House in association with Freeride Entertainment “On Any Sunday, The Next Chapter”. Director Dana Brown (“Step Into Liquid”, “Dust To Glory”) is the son of Director Bruce Brown (“The Endless Summer”) who directed the original Academy Award-nominated documentary “On Any Sunday” and serves as Executive Producer for this film.

“On Any Sunday, The Next Chapter” is an exploration into the two-wheeled world of motorcycle riding. The film journeys deeper into the humanity, thrills and excitement behind the global culture of motorcycle riding. We meet those who are bonded by their passion for the race, we experience the exhilaration of the ride and we witness the love of family and friendship as each individual seeks out their next thrilling moment on the bike.

The Longest Wave

Throughout his storied four-decade career, Robby Naish has been a watersports pioneer, ushering once-niche activities like windsurfing, kiteboarding, stand-up paddle boarding, and foil surfing into the forefront of the global sports community, racking up 26 championship titles along the way. It is this lifelong quest to master all obstacles that led Naish to his latest undertaking. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger travels the globe with legendary windsurfer and pioneering waterman Robby Naish, a 26-time world champion whose quest to master the world’s longest waves unexpectedly reveals his vulnerabilities as a competitor, mentor and father. THE LONGEST WAVE transcends the action sports genre by capturing obstacles outside of the legendary athlete’s professional life in an intimate, cinéma-vérité style, revealing Naish balancing the pursuit of excellence at sea with the demands of life’s complications on land.

Cerro Torre - A Snowball's Chance in Hell

3128 meters of mystery and rejection: the Cerro Torre is one of the most beautiful, most inaccessible and therefore most iconic peaks on this planet. Back in 1970 the Italian Maestri was the first one to make a successful ascent of this Patagonian granite needle. But in his rage to subdue the mountain he used a compressor driller for his bolts - a no-no for any alpine climber. Years on, attitudes and technical skills have changed dramatically, and no one represents this new generation of climbers better than 19-year-old wunderkind David Lama. Together with his friend Daniel Steurer, 21, he wants to free climb Maestri's "compressor route" without using the bolts or any other devices - an unprecedented expedition with a more than uncertain outcome.