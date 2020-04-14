How to Ace Your Online Classes

Moving from in-person to online classes can be a bumpy ride, especially when you’re going through it for the first time. Unlike your regular classes at college or university, where your lecturers observe more closely and are able to give you specific feedback, online classes tend to carry more distractions and less dedication. On the other hand, while some people face absolutely no trouble in taking classes through a screen, others need some time and tips to adapt to the situation in order to perform well in classes while meeting those assignment deadlines, which is something most of us tend to forget about.

1. ‘Online classes aren't as important’

One of the biggest mistakes students make during online classes is assuming that it’s not as important as normal classes. This may be due to the lack of interaction and freedom that comes along with it. Students tend to study when they feel like it because ‘It’s just an online class. It won’t matter if I skip it once’. But the truth is, online or not, you’re still being taught an essential part of your course.

So similar to your regular classes, for which you have a proper schedule, make sure to free up time for your online classes mandatorily and always keep in mind that missing an online class also means missing an important lesson.

Online or not, always give your best in class. © Jelle Lapere / Red Bull Content Pool

2. ‘I can study wherever and whenever I want’

It’s true that you’re not in a classroom where there are certain rules you have to adhere to and being organised is somehow obligatory. But what some students fail to consider is that those are some of the most important factors contributing to your academic success. It’s crucial that you’re studying at a proper place and not on a messy table where it’s hard to focus on the lesson.

Make sure that you have a dedicated study area for your online classes, where there’s less noise, enough space for your study materials and the proper lighting as well.

3. ‘Where’s my phone?’

We’re no stranger to the terms ‘Put down your phones’. If you’ve been in a classroom with a lecturer, then you have probably experienced them asking you to minimize your use of the phone during lessons. The sole reason for this is to prevent you from being distracted and get your full attention to the lecture. But when you’re studying from home, there are more distractions than your phone receiving notifications repeatedly.

During your online classes, it’s important that you don’t have your phone nearby or have it switched off throughout the lesson. Other distractions, such as loud noises, also need to be prevented, perhaps by informing people at your home about your class timings.

Switch off all the distractions © Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool

4. ‘Why do I need to set goals at home?’’

The saying goes: ‘Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible’ - and it’s true! Most students don’t consider setting goals as an important process and tend to skip it. But the lack of goals -- SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound) goals -- is one of the main reasons why you’re missing on your assignment deadlines.