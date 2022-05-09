In preparation for the first Red Bull Half Court in Jordan, we sat down with basketball star Rubi Habash to talk about the street style tournament and to squeeze out some tips to help you improve your skills before your qualifying rounds!

How to improve your basketball skills © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

TIP #1: LAYUPS, LAYUPS, LAYUPS

One skill that is very important to focus on is the player’s court penetration skills, where they must focus on their middle or reversed layups; since the court is smaller, the players are more cluttered and there’s only one net. So, focusing on layups can up your game and increase your chances of winning and/or scoring.

TIP #2: TIMING

Every match at the Red Bull Half Court is only 10 minutes long! So, it’s very important to use every second to your benefit. Work in threes, focus, and make sure to use as much of your time as possible scoring and efficiently communicating with your team.

How to improve your basketball skills © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

TIP #3: REVERSE DEFENSE

In basketball, we always defend by giving our back to the net, but in the 3x3 it’s reversed. Since the mechanism of the match is different, the focus here is to keep the ball away from the net as much as possible during the opposing team’s attack

TIP #4: TEAM WORK

As the saying goes: team work makes the dream work! In every team sport, it’s always important to work in threes and as a team. Set your strategy, plan, and coordinate. You can’t win a 3x3 match on your own; the power of 3 is key.

A round of applause for Rubi for these great and simple tips to always keep in mind for the next 3x3 match!

Now after reading through these tips, we believe you’re all set to start preparing for your qualifier! And if you haven’t registered yet, you still have the time! Just go to www.redbullhalfcourt.com to sign up, and your skills might get you to the national finals, held on the 21st of May at the Abdali Boulevard.