How to Prep for the Wings for Life World Run

As the date for the Wings for Life World Run edges closer, we wanted to guide you and help you prepare for the fun run that’s happening all around the world at the same time! As always, we turned to Jordan’s fittest man, Amin Attallah, for all the tips and tricks. The best thing Amin suggests doing is to run 3 times a week, and every day can have its own schedule or routine as you can see below:
DAY 1:
Complete 1 full easy run, which can take between 20 to 40 minutes, as this will help increase your lung capacity and stamina for the upcoming run.
DAY 2:
Interval training in running, or switching the intensity of your run, will strengthen your muscles and help you last longer and avoid being caught by the Catcher Car! For example, your interval running can be split into 10 rounds of 1 fast sprint then 1 minute of slower paced run (jogging).
DAY 3:
And for the third day, aim to run 5 kilometers under a certain amount of time. Set your mind on finishing these 5 kilometers within 2 hours the first week, then within one and a half hours the week after, then within an hour the week after that!
And there you have it! These were the helpful-as-always tips dished out by HIIT fitness athlete Amin Attallah.
Join us for a run with the entire world on the 7th of May at 2 pm from anywhere you like, or meet us at the King Hussein Business Park! You’ll also spot Amin running with us!
Who is Amin Attallah?
Amin has been the number one ranked High Intensity Fitness athlete in Jordan for 10 years now and one of the sport’s main forerunners in the country, as he was one of the very first people who practiced and promoted CrossFit in Jordan. Some of his achievements include becoming the fittest man in Jordan from 2014 until 2020.
For more information about the Wings for Life World Run, visit: www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com