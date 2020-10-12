Iga Świątek: All that mattered was “here and now”

On Saturday Iga Świątek went down in the history of Polish tennis as the first Grand Slam singles champion. In the Roland Garros final on the central court in Paris, she defeated sixth-ranked Sofia Kenin of the United States 6:4, 6:1.

After the match, we managed to have a word with the most sought-after athlete in Poland.

Congratulations, Iga! What’s the formula for such a once-in-a-lifetime tournament?

Throughout the tournament, I was doing my best not to raise my expectations. Beating top-seeded Simona Halep and advancing to the quarter-final was already a great success for me, because I’d never played at that stage of the Grand Slam before. From that moment on, I tried not to get too serious about the matches, keeping my expectations as low as possible.

On the road to the final, in the duels with Martina Trevisan and Nadia Podorska, you were considered the favourite. Didn't that bring a lot of pressure?

I guess the pressure was there, but I did my best to focus on the little things – on how to work with my legs, how to position my foot, small details, without looking at the bigger picture. I know it might be hard to understand, but seriously focusing on the 'here and now' helps a lot, especially when it comes to clearing your head. I was so concentrated on my technique and tactics that I completely forgot about the stress.

Świątek practised her serves during breaks in the match © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Your match against Sofia Kenin on Saturday wasn’t that easy as the 6:4, 6:1 result indicates – what was the key to winning?

I started off well, just as in the previous games. The beginnings are important, because you need to show your determination to the opponent and force 'your' tennis. And again, I managed to do that, shaking Sofia’s confidence. Later on Sofia broke back, as I made more mistakes. I didn't feel as solid on the court as in the previous rounds. But I tried not to get nervous, I didn't want to show my weaknesses in front of my rival. I noticed that she also made some mistakes and was nervous as well, and it hadn't been a perfect day for her either. We wrestled a bit at the end of the set, and then I managed to bring back my game.

Your opponent’s medical timeout for a dressing change didn’t slow your momentum?

On the contrary! When Sofia left the court, I got up and started practising serves, noticing that the audience obviously enjoyed that, so I thought to myself, 'Hey, I can have some fun during the match as well'. I know it might sound weird, but I simply tried to enjoy playing tennis. It helped me relax and ultimately win.

Świątek won by focusing more on her performance than on winning © Red Bull

Over two years of professional career you’ve beaten the best results in Polish tennis. Even Agnieszka Radwańska has never won a singles Grand Slam.

Indeed, I did go down in history. But I believe that athletes should be evaluated not for single results, but rather their overall performance. Agnieszka was a great and extremely successful tennis player for a dozen or so years. She was second-ranked in the world, won WTA tournaments, and for now I’ve only managed to win one, so we’ll see. In the future, I’d like to focus on playing more consistently, and I hope that will bring more good results. It’s not always that easy in women’s tennis. My ambition is to stay among the top WTA players, so I know I’ll have to work hard to achieve that. And will I be the best tennis player in Poland? Let’s wait and see, time will tell.

You entered the court prior to every match listening to Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses through your headphones. Were there any other rituals that helped you throughout the tournament?

Basically, there was nothing else besides the Guns. However, throughout the tournament, I always got up with a clear plan for the upcoming day and stuck to it. Over the two weeks, we’d lived in a bubble comprising our hotels and the courts – we weren’t allowed to explore the city etc. On the one hand, such monotony is tiresome, but on the other, there weren’t a lot of stress-inducing stimuli that made us aware of the fact that these were the final rounds of the Grand Slam and not just yet another match.

The doubles also helped a lot, as Nicole Melichar and I we were only eliminated in the semi-final. They also provided a certain routine, because I played every second day during breaks between the singles matches. Thanks to that, I didn't think about the singles too much, and my head was in working mode at all times.

You used to be more explosive on the court, having better and worse games. Now you impressed everyone with your calmness and composure. Is that the result of the work with your psychologist Daria Abramowicz?

Daria has definitely contributed to that, because since we started working together I’ve been more aware of what’s going on in my head. But I actually owe it to my whole team, as our cooperation over the last few weeks had been very smooth. And let’s not forget that every year I get older and more mature I look at the world differently and I’m able to change some of my previous behaviours.

You began this season on red clay with a defeat at the hands of Arantxa Rus in the first round in Rome. We had a chance to talk a bit later and you told us that you had a dilemma – go to Strasbourg and play for more points or go back to Warsaw and train peacefully. You went for the latter. It turns out that it was the right move…

That’s true! Obviously, it was hard to predict the outcome, but I’m extremely happy that we played it out that way. These calm training sessions helped me a great deal, even though I gained enough confidence in Paris only after two matches, then it all clicked.

Świątek says she's more relaxed on the court these days © Marcin Kin

It was a Roland Garros like no other – held in autumn instead of spring, and therefore colder, more windy, and on top of that with no audience. Have these unusual conditions helped you in any way?