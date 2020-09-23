Introducing the Red Bull Flick Kuwait Championship

Want to take on the best teams in Kuwait? You can. Right now.

Enter Red Bull Flick.

The classic first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) gets the Red Bull treatment in this prize-heavy and team-based revamp this October.

The top 2 Kuwait teams will go on to the Red Bull Flick EU Pro Invitational.

Partner up in this very special 2v2 global tournament that pits teams to protect their ground, featuring Red Bull Flick maps that are exclusive to the players. You can download the maps now to practice. All you need is to find a friend, a partner, a teammate willing to go the distance with you and enter your team to join.

The finals winners will be able to claim their cash prize, a hefty and marvelous sum to wrap up all that hard work. And we can’t wait to watch it all live here .

Hold your ground over 2 rounds to win the match to move on. You begin like any Counter-Strike: GO round, by spawning on your side of the map. From there, you need to make your way to take the middle of the map, where there will be a flagpole, once you make it in, and your flag is raised, the timer counts down. Now just protect it. Don’t die, or you’ll lose it, giving the opportunity for the other team to run in and raise their flag.

Once the round timer runs out, the team with the most total time defending the middle area gets the round win. Win 2 rounds to claim the match win and move your team through to the next round. Like the sound of that? Read on for more details.

The Red Bull Flick Tournament Rules.

Win condition is simple, hold the zone for 45 seconds or for longer than your opponent by the end of the round. Win 2 rounds to win the game match.

Each round is 90 seconds.

Grenades respawn after 20 seconds.

Instant respawn should a player die during the round.

5 Maps. All new. Our design. Your battlefield.

Red Bull Flick [Castle] Red Bull Flick [Garden] Red Bull Flick [Speedway] Red Bull Flick [Matrix] Red Bull Flick [Himalaya]

Items you’ll start off with and what’s waiting for you on the map.

You’ll all start off even, with kevlar, head armor and a P250.

And on each team side, you’ll have a Five-Seven, Tec-9 and a Deagle.

Just 1 special Nova spawn near the middle of the map.

And finally, 1 molotov, 1 flash, 1 high explosive, and 1 smoke grenade on each team’s side of the map.

Kuwait, get ready! This is your region-specific tournament information.

Your Red Bull Flick Tournament dates: October 9 and 10, 2020

Kuwait number of teams: 128 (256 players)

Winning team will be awarded a cash prize of KD400!

UAE, Qatar and Oman are the other countries also running the event in your region.

What else do you need to know? Chill, we got more to tell you. First, the European invitationals have already concluded, you can catch up right here . Watch and learn tactics, styles, strategy, and even a game plan.

Going strong after 20 years is not something that most gaming franchises can claim. This is especially true for Counter-Strike, which has more or less remained the same and changed little in its looks and gameplay over its lifespan.

The Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment game has been around forever, and now with the Red Bull rule changes, new maps, and prizes for the national champions, you’ve got yourself a winning recipe to dive back into this superb shooter.

Sign up today. Do it for the money, the glory, the challenge, or the memories. Do it because it’s a game changer, and because “champion” just sounds darn good as your middle name.