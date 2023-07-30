1 min
Jaan Roose breaks world-record with Qatar’s “Sparkline” Walk
Armed with his motto, “Everything is hard before it’s easy,” Estonian native and 3-time Slackline World Champion Jaan Roose successfully walked the world’s longest LED “Sparkline” walk, which hung along Qatar’s magnificent crescent-shaped Iconic Katara Towers in Lusail.
Jaan hovered above Qatar’s glittering night landscape at a whopping height of over 195 meters, making it Jaan’s highest urban Slackline balancing himself along the 150-meter line and showcasing his mastery of the challenging sport. The Sparkline walk added an additional obstacle, as Jaan had to complete the challenge between night and dawn, while navigating gusty wind conditions.
Per meter walked, this line was my toughest ever.
As the sun rose across Lusail city, Jaan completed his iconic walk and was overjoyed with how it played out, saying,
Anything worth achieving comes with its fair share of challenges, and I’m proud to complete this one. Per metre walked, this line was my toughest ever. As an athlete, I am always looking to push myself further and defy the odds.
He was also proud of his team’s planning skills and his ability to overcome new obstacles,
The warm LED lights and their extra weight changed how the line interacted with me and my bodyweight, it’s like skateboarding on a big heavy tree-trunk rather than a light board. But we overcame the odds and completed this feat here at the Iconic Towers; it’s been very special to Qatar.
The Sparkline walk, which debuted as the longest walk on a single building, took place as part of an action-packed calendar of global events in Qatar. With several key sporting events expected to take place in 2023, including Qatar MotoGP, AFC Asian Cup, Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix, and Geneva International Motor Show, visitors can expect extraordinary sporting experiences in Qatar all year around.
