Jaffar Brings It Home on Kuwait National Day!

The Kuwaiti off-road speedster Mohammed Jaffar is getting ready to celebrate another memorable National and Liberation Days. And this year, the occasion has been extended to coincide with the next calendar holidays as well. We’re here to talk about that, and the racer after coming off an interesting year, and find out what he’s got in store for March 2022!

Mohammed Jaffar has had a successful second Dakar outing, and he’s back home and doing all the things he loves to do when he is kicking it K-town. Besides the usual training schedule, which is one the things that sit at the top of his to-do list, he’s also gearing up to get ready for a motocross race. And we’ve got an update on the Moto School! Yes!

Jaffar usually likes to spend the Kuwait National Days holidays with his family and his kids. This is one of the best parts! Any day where he hangs out with them more than usual is one he has to celebrate. Mohammed Jaffar has always been a family man, and he sees these Kuwaiti holidays as the perfect time to get up to some interesting things that both he and his family enjoys. Go dad!

What’s his absolute favorite thing to do over the National Days? Tell us! Well, for Jaffar, what he loves doing the most is taking the kids off to a kashta to celebrate with his family that way. Hold up, what’s a kashta?!

A Kuwaiti kashta is an outdoor outing that’s got the feel of something special. Much of the time, it means packing some snacks and food, along with all your creature comforts, loading up the truck, and spending the day in the desert for a day camp. Kashtas can get really fancy as well, and they usually are. The non-Kuwaiti equivalent would be something like glamping (camping with added glamor). Kashtas can also last the weekend or more.

Regardless, Jaffar tends to spend more time out in the desert than in the city. That’s his way, and kinda helps us understand his passion for motocross, which usually (almost always) takes place outside city limits. Now, will he hit the beach? Well, that’s another story. Mostly he reserves the beach for his vacation days, but the rest of the year, even in summer, he’s more likely to be out in the desert.

To Jaffar’s fellow citizens on Kuwait National and Liberation Day, he wants them to take some time to remember why the country celebrates these auspicious days in the year. Jaffar is most proud of himself every single time he earns his place on the podium and gets to raise up the Kuwaiti flag.

He’s also hyped about bringing back his professional knowledge to the country, so that they have the opportunity to grow into athletes.

Incoming Moto School update! Jaffar has informed us that the motorbike teaching academy is coming along nicely, and students are learning at a steady pace. The community is also expanding! So much so that there’s a great motocross group at the famous Kuwait Motor Town motocross track.

The school is open to everyone who has an interest in getting to know their way around a bike. And that means all ages for all people! He’s seen whole families come down to learn, so don’t be discouraged, they’ve got wonderful teachers on the premises. Go sign up with them and make some new buds! We’ve got the Moto School Instagram ready so you can start there.

Also, remember to check out Mohammed Jaffar at his next big event, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which will be ongoing from March 4 until March 10, 2022. Don’t miss him representing Kuwait!

Jaffar’s other challenge is his son Hamad, who he’s been training recently. His hopes are that his son eventually succeeds him, and becomes a better motocross rider than him.

Until then, happy holidays. It's kashta time!