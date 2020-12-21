Jaffar’s Dakar ‘21 Preparations

Entering into your first Dakar Rally is a dream for motorsports athletes. Well, at least for those in the motocross arena. And like all major races, there’s a million things to prepare for before you even step up at the starting line.

The next Dakar Rally begins on January 3, in the marvelous and warm Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia. This major city is situated in the Saudi Western Province, where the race will take the participants on a tour through several of them, with a rest day in Ha’il.

After that it is back on the road, to make the long tour back to Jeddah.

Mohammed Jaffar ’s got a whole lot to be excited for, and not just because he feels he’s got a good idea of what the terrain will look like to him (He’s been there before), and we think any advantage is a good thing, especially here. This is not a forgiving race, and we do not see this edition of the rally being any different. Familiarity might just be the friend you need.

Mohammed Jaffar Portrait © Booda

So how does one prep for a race of this magnitude? Well, we had the opportunity to speak with the man himself, and we got to talking about just that.

First off, he keeps his bike fresh by not using it until the race. The bike in question is a 2020 KTM 450 Factory Rally Replica.

And it also happens to be the same model used by Toby Price and Sam Sunderland .

The KTM bikes have come to dominate the Dakar Rally in much the same way as Mitsubishi cars have. They’ve got what it takes, they are reliable, and the drivers just love them for it.

You need the right juice and this pair of wheels has it. For now, he keeps the bike safe until it’s time to pack up all his gear and head to KSA.

With his bike and gear in place, he’s got to prepare both mentally and physically.

For Jaffar, he’s decided to combine his training from the previous years into something that would fit the Dakar Rally. He’s working out more, pushing himself to be ready, but balancing it out by not overtraining.

He follows a strict schedule and tries to keep to it. He does endurance and stamina training, as well as cross-training for overall fitness.

Mohammed Jaffar Training © Dan Vojtech

Mentally he feels calm, and just wants to enjoy every minute of the adventure. His goal is to remain present during the entire experience, and have a good time getting to know everyone he’s going to meet on the journey. By keeping an open mind, and going into the event hungry for everything that might come his way, he thinks will put him in a good place to really take it all in. And just like any disciplined athlete, he just wants to participate.

He will be doing some training in terms of race prep in Saudi Arabia as the race nears, so he can get some more hands-on study in the area. He also plans to work hard alongside his mechanical team, who’ve got previous Dakar Rally experience under their belt. And he definitely plans on studying the terrain as much as possible. While the official road book is handed out just before the race starts (that’s the one they all have to follow), the general area route is already known. It is one of the things that all rally racers look at, even if it means it is a little vague.

All in all he’s doing things proper, and making sure to bring it on race day. He’s super busy until then, but we are glad he took some time out of his day to let us know how he’s preparing for the big race.