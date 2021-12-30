Jaffar Ready And Going All In At Dakar 2022

The Dakar Rally is known for its immense challenges. And every rider that’s participated is fully aware that they lurk in plain sight, waiting to surprise and test even the most experienced professionals. It’s a race like no other, and the thrill of team versus the natural world is simply unparalleled in the world of off-road tournaments.
And on that note, we said it would happen, and it looks like Mohammed Jaffar is going back for a second helping of the Dakar Rally this January! He’s spent almost the past year putting together his strategy for the 2022 Dakar Rally. His first goal, shifting his focus from speeding through the course, to navigational improvements. By thinking more about the terrain, and leaving personal finishing time requirements aside, Jaffar believes that he will be dedicated to completion above all else. And that’s not easy when you are always trying to go fast and go for the gold! But new priorities are still top priorities.
So how’s Mohammed Jaffar feel going into The Dakar this year, after his first attempt last year? Well, he’s definitely learned a ton from participating in his first Dakar, and he feels more prepared this year, thanks in part to the experience he gained in 2021. And that’s one of the reasons he’s decided to change up his priorities going into the race a second time.
He also discovered that the Saudi landscape has its own needs, and is different from Kuwait. He doesn’t plan on making the same mistake twice, so he will spend time practicing in KSA for as long as that is possible. The best method to improve in this case is to be where the action is going to be, and figure out, in person, how best to tackle it.
Last year, his inaugural entry into the historic rally, he really wanted to barrel through the race. This year, he’s looking to finish strong and prove to himself that he’s got what it takes to beat one of the toughest, and most exciting off-road tourney.
As for his bike, he’s still going for his true blue, tried and tested KTM 450 Factory Rally Replica. This bike is an absolute beast! This year, Mohammed Jaffar is rolling with Red Bull KTM Factory Team Duust, who run out of their home base in Poland. One rider you might know who has been a member of Duust is previous Dakar Rally winner Toby Price.
As far as his training schedule goes, he’s decided to dial it back so as to not fall into the overtraining category. He wants to remain fresh for The Dakar, and for the long kilometers ahead. All Mohammed Jaffar wants this year is the medal, and he’s putting all the pieces together to make it happen!
And if y’all want to see where in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia it’s going down, then don’t miss out on the entire race route video of the 2022 Dakar Rally right here.
Of course, no matter how it plays out in January, you can catch up on all things Dakar Rally on Red Bull TV.
So that’s kinda like what Mohammed Jaffar is up to right now. He’s currently feeling calm and collected and cannot wait to turn the throttle on his upcoming Dakar Rally adventure.
And we will see you at the finish line!