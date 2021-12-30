Jaffar Ready And Going All In At Dakar 2022

And on that note, we said it would happen, and it looks like

is going back for a second helping of the Dakar Rally this January! He’s spent almost the past year putting together his strategy for the 2022 Dakar Rally. His first goal, shifting his focus from speeding through the course, to navigational improvements. By thinking more about the terrain, and leaving personal finishing time requirements aside, Jaffar believes that he will be dedicated to completion above all else. And that’s not easy when you are always trying to go fast and go for the gold! But new priorities are still top priorities.