Jaffar vs Dakar 2022: Results & Insights

The Dakar Rally 2022 concluded this year with another splendid series of races, in all categories, but we’re here to talk about our very own Mohammed Jaffar breaking into his second year at the massive and challenging cross country event. Plus, we got his hot take after he returned.

While last year saw him dive headfirst into the race in his usual style of push on forward no matter what happens, this year Jaffar was all about specific goals meant to get him through the race. No compromises. No retreat. Just good clear-headed thinking and team-support.

And with that, let’s get this out of the way: Jaffar has completed the Dakar Rally this year! He started the race confident but cautious, and he channeled that energy into all the way through. Nice play!

In the world of motocross, Mohammed Jaffar has always enjoyed playing the long game. He doesn’t think of any one race as the be-all-end-all of his career, and the teeny stumble at the Dakar 2021 is a testament to that mindset. He cleared up his injuries, he went back to the drawing board to formulate his next strategy.

He’s never been a stranger to obstacles or difficulty, after all. Motocross is all about that! The riders that make a name for themselves are the ones that pick themselves back up and do better. No biggie. There is always going to be another race to conquer.

There is one thing that separates the Dakar from Jaffar’s previous motocross races, and that’s a good night of uninterrupted sleep. The Dakar is grueling and pervades the entirety of the life of the athlete, even in the off hours where rest is called for. But even with that, Jaffar believes that it is part of the charm and uniqueness of the race itself. He was living and breathing the Dakar Rally in each and every stage, and that’s why it’s truly in a class of its own in the racing sphere. But Jaffar loved every minute of it! Seriously, he almost can’t believe he waited this long. It’s been a super-cool experience in both outings.

Jaffar was kind enough (as always!) to let us know what the Dakar was like on the ground, and we couldn’t wait to get all the details. And of course, share it here with you!

First off, the starting line and the lead up to the race was filled with excitement. It makes sense when the competitors and their respective teams have been setting their clocks, and their programs to a race that comes along just once every twelve months. The Dakar is the culmination of hundreds of hours of pre-race work and preparation. And every racer that takes it seriously has a team working alongside them so they can try and get the best results. Jaffar is not different in that regard.

He assured us that, in his eyes, last year’s race was an incredibly valuable learning experience. He took those lessons in the Dakar 2022 race and kept them in the back of his mind through all of the stages this time around. He kept his focus on the finish line. The race challenged him, as he had to go up against multiple terrains, all while making sure he and the bike would remain able to keep going, leg after leg.

The Dakar Rally does not reveal the race course until very close to when it is about to start, so racers can’t technically practice sections beforehand. It’s just one of way too many ways that Dakar finds a way to surprise competitors in the moment.

And finally, now that Mohammed Jaffar has had a couple of Dakar appearances in the books, he has assured us that he is supes excited to give it another try next year! We sure hope he does, because we just want to see what he has in store for the next one.