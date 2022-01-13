January Video Game Releases

Of course, with every month we look forward to a list of new video game releases that have us waiting to give them a go! So let’s check out the releases the first month of the year is bringing us!

The below picks are the ones we’re most excited for!

1. God of War (PC):

God of War © IGDB.com

We’ve seen this game and enthusiastically played it on our PS4 in 2018 when it first came out. The game recorded huge successes in terms of popularity and sales, but now it’s time to give PC games the chance to have a go at it (if they haven’t already). The re-released version will be remastered with better visuals and some bonus features and content. This release came just in time to remind us of how great this trilogy is and before the new one rolls out.

2. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch):

Pokémon Legends: Arceus © IGDB.com

Who doesn’t like POKEMON? We can all agree this anime series is a fan favorite! We’re considering this game a huge one, as the developers have changed the way Pokémon games are usually played, which could lead to a major shift in how these games are being showcased and perceived. Regardless of how the gameplay will be, all we want is to CATCH THEM ALL!

3. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PS5, PS4, XBOX ONE, XBOX X|S):

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction © IGDB.com

Ubisoft is blessing us with a new sub release, now officially titled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, instead of the previously announced title Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. With it come new modes for you to play with 3 of your friends and cooperate with them to fend off the aliens called Archaeans, in addition to bonus content that we can’t wait to check out.

Let’s not forget to give an honorable mention to other games we’ll be seeing this month like:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Monster Hunter Rise!

Which of these games are you going to try and why? Head to our Facebook page Red Bull Gaming and let us know!