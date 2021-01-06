Some people thrive in moments of crisis. Jay Wud is clearly one of them. The multifaceted Lebanese rocker-turned-electronica-hero has launched a new album, “Dark Cinema”, even as the rest of us are still shook from the drama of the past year.

Jay Wud’s “Dark Cinema” sums up 2020 perfectly © Red Bull

Maybe that’s because music has helped him deal.

“The inspiration for ‘Dark Cinema’, and the story behind it, [came] during lockdown,” the Lebanese producer tells us.

#WFH clearly helped.

“I had a lot of time to experiment. I was sitting here in my studio most of the time. And that gave me sort of the comfort to vent out all these emotions and anxiety I was going through,” he says candidly. “‘Dark Cinema’ was like my therapy.”

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO INTERVIEW HERE:

“Dark Cinema” also works as therapy for the listener. The lead single, tellingly named “I Can’t Breathe”, perfectly sums up the smothering, vise-like mood of 2020. Together, each of the six tracks captures a different feeling, and by the end of it, you’ve dealt with issues you didn’t know you had.

“If you look at the artwork, you find masks flying,” Jay says. “There’s a gas mask! It’s like the end of the world – and that was the inspiration for “Dark Cinema” basically.”

Musically, the album is straight-up electronica – but as you would expect from someone with his street cred, a visceral rock undertone breaks through every now and then. His avant-garde, progressive flair is on full display, and the album speaks to his own personal musical journey.

JAY WUD: FOR THOSE WHO CAME IN LATE

The Dubai-based guitar guru has shared the stage with rock’s great stadium fillers: Guns'n'Roses, The Scorpions, Mötley Crüe, and Skunk Anansie, and has toured the UK and Ireland with prog metal supergroup Sons of Apollo.

Although he began messing about with the guitar at the age of 13, he first showed the world what he was capable of back in 2010, with the launch of his first record, “New Blood”, recorded with his eponymic band, Jay Wud.

“False Utopia” followed in 2013. Fans paid for his next work – in advance. “Transitions” (2017) was crowdfunded, the money used to record with producer Howard Benson (Creed, My Chemical Romance, Adam Lambert) in Los Angeles.

By Nabad, the genre-bending atmospheric set Jay released at the start of this year, he gave free rein to his expressive side, with hip-hop and darkwave rounding out the album’s electronica base.

“The shift into electronic music, I felt was natural, because I was always into like, Nine Inch Nails, Bjork, Massive Attack,” he says. “I've always had a knack for that sound, it allowed me to express my creativity in a new way.”