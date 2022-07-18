Jet Ski World Series 2022: The Title Defender Returns!

The venerable power pro jet skier Mohammed Burbayea, fresh off his third Guinness World Record award this February, is back at it to try and make it three-for-three at the Jet Ski World Series in 2022. He’s been piling on the wins for more than a decade and a half, and now has all the accolades a star athlete could ever want, but there is one thing he still won’t do: take it easy.
It seems very clear that a trophy room stacked to the rafters with awards just isn’t the same as being out on the water trying for another gold medal.
Over the previous several months our local champ and worldwide superstar Mohammed Burbayea has been setting the stage for the upcoming World Series, and again, the pressure is on. If you think about it, there ain’t nobody out there on the racing circuit who has it harder than the current title-holder. They are on the defensive, and everyone is out there to get them. That’s the athlete to beat, if you have big dreams about taking it all for yourself.
But Burbayea has been around the block a few times, and won a few as well. OK, actually, it is a couple more than a few, if we are being totally honest. Now if we just count his IJSBA top-of-the-podium wins, that rounds out to a delightful 25 in all. This new record is what landed him his third Guinness World Record, as always, in the male category. So of course Burbayea knows what it takes, and he never enters into competition with a light hand. He considers every title run an all-hands-on-deck situation. And with his excellent all-Kuwaiti team by his side, he finds comfort and confidence in the skills and support of everyone around him on race day.
Is Mohammed Burbayea looking forward to returning to defend his title this year? Oh, you know it. Let’s go back and remind ourselves that from the conclusion of his championship win last year, he assured all his fans that he’d love to go back and defend his title for a third time.
And now, he feels he is about as ready as he’s going to be. The competition opens soon, starting with the Eurofinals on July 19, which will conclude the first leg on July 24, 2022.
Like last year, the long road to a third title championship begins again on the scenic waters of Ostrów Warcki, Poland. The first event will be happening at the same lake, in Jeziorsko, so all athletes with experience there will feel right at home. It’s our guess that they’ve all been practicing on waters that might replicate the race, just to gain a bit of an upper hand.
The Jet Ski World Series will continue with its second leg later this year, at the 41st IJSBA Jet Ski World Finals running October 1 to 9, 2022. And as you all know, it takes place at Lake Havasu, Arizona, USA.
Everything will lead the athletes and their teams to Pattaya, Thailand. They will need to bring everything they’ve got to the TJSBA King’s Cup, for the World Series Finals. This is scheduled for December 14 to 18, 2022.
We can expect lots of A-list competition for Burbayea going into this year’s tourney. Several big time athletes will be looking to take the crown, and we can’t wait to find out who comes out victorious in Poland.
As usual, we will keep you up to date on the entire Jet Ski World Series in 2022 and beyond. Keep it locked right here, and go team Burbayea!