Jordan has a date with a worldwide padel tournament: the debut of Red Bull Padel Dash in Amman, and we’re bringing the heat to courts around the kingdom.

Red Bull Padel Dash is going to be Jordan’s most electrifying doubles tournament, now making waves on the global scene. Fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled, and fiercely competitive, this high-octane twist on the beloved sport of padel is officially kicking off in partnership with Zain, Jordan Ahli Bank, NCM, T-mart, Radio Bliss 104.3, and Radio Hala.

Jordan Hosts Its First Ever Global Red Bull Padel Dash Tournament © Red Bull Content Pool

What is Red Bull Padel Dash?

Red Bull Padel Dash is not your average padel match. It’s a rapid-fire showdown where 8 dynamic teams compete simultaneously across 4 adjacent courts. The format is built for intensity: each match lasts 7 minutes or until a team scores 12 points, whichever comes first. Quick reflexes, strategic movement, and synergy between teammates are the keys to domination.

But it doesn’t stop there. As soon as a match ends, the action keeps rolling. Teams rotate across courts, climbing the ranks in real time based on performance. It’s sport in its most thrilling form: non-stop, no timeouts, and absolutely no room for hesitation.

Jordan Joins the Global Court

This year marks a historic moment: Jordan is hosting its very first Red Bull Padel Dash, bringing together local talent, passionate fans, and high-energy vibes to celebrate the spirit of the game. For the first time ever, one male and one female winning team will represent Jordan on the international stage at the Red Bull Padel Dash World Finals in Spain this October.

How to sign up for the qualifiers?

Female and male teams can sign in their respective qualifying rounds from the below:

Male qualifiers

Qualifier 1: 3/9 | Amman | Padel Arena | 6:00 PM

Qualifier 2: 4/9 | Amman | Padel Me | 6:00 PM

Qualifier 3: 6/9 | Amman | Project Padel | 6:00 PM

Qualifier 4: 7/9 | Amman | We Padel | 6:00 PM

Female qualifiers

Qualifier 1: 5/9 | Amman | Project Padel | 6:00 PM

You can sign up by heading to www.redbull.com/padeldashjo

As for the national finals, the top players from each qualifier will head to Padel Me at 7:00PM on 11th September for a chance to be crowned the country’s winner and head to Spain in late October.

So, whether you're a padel veteran, a curious newcomer, or simply chasing the next big thrill, Red Bull Padel Dash is redefining the way we play, one powerful serve at a time.

For more information, visit www.redbull.com/padeldashjo