Paper plane pilots have made a smooth and safe landing after an intense competition for Jordan’s second edition of Red Bull Paper Wings.

All 32 participants put their luck and skills to the test during the qualifying rounds, which were held across Jordan’s universities from the 20th of March until the 24th, and where the top 4 of each category were selected to attend the finals on the 25th.

Jordan’s Red Bull Paper Wings Champions © Murad Abaza

From the 32 finalists who competed at the national finals, 2 Jordanian pilots, Mohammad Abu Gharbieh and Hamza Al Mustafa stuck a perfect landing and were crowned the winners and will travel to Austria to represent Jordan in the world finals.

Both Mohammad and Mustafa will be competing on a global scale across the championship’s 2 different categories:

Distance: Pilots compete for the furthest distance a paper plane can reach. Mohammad Abu Gharbieh won this category with a score of 42.7 meters. In 2nd place we had Rashed Darabkeh with 36.9 meters, and in 3rd we had Omar Al Johari with 27.66 meters.

2. Airtime: Pilots compete over the longest duration of time the paper plane stay airborne. The winner of this category was Hamza Al Mustafa with 6.37 seconds. Ali Abu Zaid came in 2nd place with 5.25 seconds, and in 3rd place was Hamed Shishani with 5.16 seconds.

What can we expect next?

Our Jordanian champions will travel to and represent Jordan at the world finals, which will be held in the iconic Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria. The venue was created as a place where aviation comes together with art and the culinary arts, hosting high-profile exhibitions, events, and programming.

We wish our pilots the best of luck at the world finals!