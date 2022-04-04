More than 350 football teams have come together to participate in the 2022 edition of Jordan’s Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five national event. Seven qualifying rounds took place across Jordan, on the hunt for the most skilled Jordanian football team.

With team Aqaba Port 1 from Aqaba triumphing over their qualifying rounds, they will represent Jordan at the tournament’s world finals in May 2022.

The national finals saw 16 teams competing to be crowned Jordan’s winner for Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five.

Jordan’s Winning Team Heads for the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Finals © Murad Abaza

From the 16 finalists who competed, 1 Jordanian team, Aqaba Port 1, scored big and will now travel to Qatar for the world finals.

The Jordanian champions will head to Qatar to represent their homeland at what Neymar himself called the “Super Final”. When asked what they had to say to the global participating teams, they replied: “We are ready to take the crown!”

During the Jordanian finals we’ve witnessed amazing side acts starting with Mohammad Gharableh who did a stunning upbeat freestyle football show.

Also a team of ex-professional football players competed against some of the most famous male Jordanian media personnel.

And lastly some of the top tier female media personnel competed against each other in a friendly match!

And by the end of the qualifiers, we came down to the most important moment of the Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five championship with the final round between Aqaba Port 1 and Jagal 4, the match ended with a score of 5-1 making Aqaba Port 1 the winners of Jordan’s Red Bull Neymar Jrs Five.

We wish the best of luck for the team representing Jordan in the World Super Final in Qatar. To stay updated on the latest news about our winners follow @RedBullJor on Instagram.

About Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian star’s signature five-a-side tournament bringing players aged 16 to 25 from all corners of the world together to celebrate their shared passion: football. It is a fast, technical, and fun competition.

We wish our Jordanian team the best of luck in the finals! To learn more about the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament and follow the Jordanian team’s journey, head to www.redbullneymarjrsfive.com