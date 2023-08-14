On Friday, August 11, the 13th edition of Red Bull Car Park Drift took place at the Dead Sea Rally Area at 9pm, and everything from the drifters to the crowd and track was all amazing! So rev up your engines and get ready to read all about Red Bull Car Park Drift!

Jordan’s 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Has Its Winner © Estabraq Kamal

Jordan’s 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Has Its Winner © Estabraq Kamal

The event kicked off at 9pm by the Dead Sea with Jordan’s top 21 drifters, and the air was charged with excitement as the first car hit the track.

The first round included the top 21 drifters, judged by Jordan Motorsport representative Anas Beshto, Jean-Pierre and Yousif Basil, and ended with the top 8 drifters going onto the next round:

Moaid Marwan Fares Sarrar Anas Al Helo Issam Al Jamal Abdullah Hamada Ahmad Al Jabali Mahmoud Shadad Raafat Haroun

Jordan’s 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Has Its Winner © Estabraq Kamal

After the first round Abdo Feghali headed for the track and took two of Jordan’s influencers Ahmad Al Omari and Mohammad Riyal and Mohammad Sabbagh for a spin in the all-new drift modified MG GT, making the show even more thrilling.

Jordan’s 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Has Its Winner © Estabraq Kamal

In the second round, the top 8 drifters battled it out to claim the title of “King of Drift”, with more intensity, more speed, and more donuts, ultimately leading to the top 4 drifters moving forward to the next round.

Jordan’s 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Has Its Winner © Estabraq Kamal

In between the last two rounds, a surprise extreme sport show by Abdo Feghali took place, driving his MG GT car alongside 2 motocross champions: the one and only Abdullah Abu Aisheh (Al Sab’) and Zaid Jaber, who performed many stunts, including drifting and bike stunts jumping on high ramps!

Jordan’s 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Has Its Winner © Estabraq Kamal

Finally, all the adrenaline and the excitement went through the roof with the last round, with the top 4 drifters Moaid Marwan, Fares Sarrar, Anas Al Helo and Issam Al Jamal taking on the track. With a total of 285 points, Moaid managed to claim the title of the 13th Edition of Red Bull Car Park Drift with his Toyota GT86! With his win, Moaid will move on to represent Jordan at the world finals in Doha, Qatar, in the first week of December!

Jordan’s 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Has Its Winner © Estabraq Kamal

We wish Moaid the best of luck in his adventure and make sure to stay tuned to know more about his journey to the world finals!

To watch Moaid’s winning run click the link below: