Jordan’s Brightest Young Innovators Took the Stage at RB Basement Jordan

The 2026 Red Bull Basement Jordan national finals saw 10 talented university students from across Jordan gather to present solutions designed to shape the future.

Held in partnership with Microsoft, AMD, Umniah by Beyon, Bliss 104.3, and Radio Hala, the event brought together a vibrant community of students, entrepreneurs, industry experts, media representatives for a night fueled by creativity, collaboration, and forward-thinking energy.

Jordan’s Brightest Young Innovators at Red Bull Basement Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

AI Solutions for Real-Life Challenges

From sustainability and education to accessibility and everyday convenience, each finalist showcased an idea driven by artificial intelligence and built to create real impact within their communities.

The night started with the crowd and judges interacting with the students to talk about their projects briefly before the students took their presentations on the stage.

Meet the Panel of Judges

Umniah Director of Brand and Corporate Communications Dina Al Daoud, entrepreneur, strategy and innovation advisor Rezeq Al Asali, and Investment & Entrepreneurship Director at the Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship Sarah Fanous were the judges who were responsible for discovering the next big idea!

Jordan’s Brightest Young Innovators at Red Bull Basement Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

More than just a competition, Red Bull Basement continues to serve as a platform that empowers the next generation of innovators to challenge the norm and transform ideas into meaningful action. Throughout the evening, finalists had the opportunity to pitch their concepts live on stage in front of a distinguished jury panel composed of leaders from the technology, startup, and business sectors.

Jordan’s Brightest Young Innovators at Red Bull Basement Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

One Idea to Rule Them All

After an inspiring round of presentations and discussions, one standout idea ”ReadyGo” was selected as the national winning project, earning its creators Zaid Al Qudah and Abdullah Shhadat the recognition as Jordan’s Red Bull Basement champion. The winning concept demonstrated exceptional creativity, practicality, and potential for future growth, reflecting the incredible talent emerging from Jordanian universities today, which was about an AI engine that monitors, audits, drafts, forecasts, and ensures compliance across financials, operations, legal, governance, and board readiness.

Jordan’s Brightest Young Innovators at Red Bull Basement Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

Energy, Ambition, and Collaboration

The atmosphere throughout the event captured the spirit of Red Bull Basement perfectly: energetic, collaborative, and driven by possibility. Guests experienced an evening full of inspiring conversations, innovative thinking, and a shared passion for empowering youth-led solutions through technology.

As Red Bull Basement Jordan comes to a close for this edition, the event once again highlighted the power of young minds when given the right platform, support, and opportunity to lead change.