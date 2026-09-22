Jordan’s Mira Tarazi Is Here to Make Drifting History

The engine roars. The tires scream. Smoke fills the track. And behind the wheel is a driver who has made drifting a way of life.
For Jordan’s only female drifter, Mira Al Tarazi, it’s not simply about speed or spectacle, but the feeling of pushing a car to its absolute limits, finding the perfect line, and chasing that split-second moment when everything finally comes together.
From discovering her passion for drifting to mastering the art of controlling a car sideways, her journey has been filled with challenges, unforgettable moments, and plenty of adrenaline.
Ahead of her debut appearance at Red Bull Car Park Drift, we caught up with her to talk about where it all began, what happens inside her head when she’s sitting on the start line, and why—once you experience the thrill of drifting—it’s hard to stay away.
BACK TO THE BEGINNING
- Take us back to where it all started. What made you first fall in love with drifting? I was already competing in speed tests before, but drifting is where I truly found myself. It brought together everything I love about motorsport from speed, precision, car control, and the technical side of understanding a car.
- What was it about drifting specifically that hooked you?What really hooked me was how much there was to learn. Every time I drove, I was amazed by how many small details could make such a big difference. From throttle control and steering to weight transfer, line and car setup, I was constantly discovering something new, and that made me want to keep going and keep improving. There was always another skill to master, which made drifting so addictive for me.
- What did your family and friends think when you told them you wanted to drift?My family and friends were supportive from the beginning, but I don’t think they really took me seriously at first. I had already been doing speed tests for fun, so when I told them I wanted to get into drifting, I think they saw it as another thing I wanted to get out of my system. It was only when I started competing and putting more time and effort into it that they realized how serious I was about drifting.
THE LONE DRIFTER AMONG WOMEN
- You’re currently the only female drifter in Jordan. What does that title mean to you?It feels incredibly powerful, but honestly, I didn’t realize at first how much it could mean to other women. Being the only female drifter in the country has made me realize that people are watching, and that my journey can give other women the confidence to try something they might have thought wasn’t for them. That’s probably the most meaningful part for me, knowing that by doing what I love, I can inspire others to go after whatever they want to do.
BEHIND THE WHEEL
- What goes through your head when you’re sitting at the start line, waiting for the signal?It’s just me, my controlled breath, and the track. I become completely focused on what’s in front of me. All the noise and pressure and chaos around me disappear, and for those few seconds, it feels like nothing else exists.
- What’s harder: controlling the car, controlling your nerves, or controlling your adrenaline?All three! You’re simultaneously trying to control the car, control your nerves, and somehow convince your adrenaline to calm down. The trick is to make it look like you’re completely in control, even when your heart is doing the racing in that moment!
- What has drifting taught you about yourself that you didn’t know before?I think it taught me a lot about people and about myself. I learned that not everyone will understand your vision from the beginning, and that’s okay. Some people only believe in you once they see what you’re capable of. It taught me not to let that affect me too much, and to focus on the people who genuinely support me. I’ve also learned that, just like with a car, everything comes down to balance, knowing when to push, when to stay calm, and when to trust yourself.
- What’s the biggest mistake you made when you were learning, and what did it teach you?Probably listening to too much advice from too many people. Everyone has their own experience, and what works for one driver doesn’t necessarily work for another. When I was learning, I sometimes tried to take advice from everyone around me, and that could get confusing. I realized I could listen, learn from others, but ultimately understand what works for me and trust my own experience.
- What’s one thing people watching from the sidelines will never understand about drifting?The pressure, the effort, the time, and the amount of money that goes into it. From the outside, drifting can look like a few seconds of driving and a lot of smoke, but there’s so much more happening behind the scenes. There are endless hours of preparation, working on the car, testing, tweaking and fixing, training, and investing in every detail. And then you have to put all of that on the line in a few seconds and perform under pressure. I don’t think you can really understand that unless you’ve experienced it yourself.
THE CHALLENGE? ACCEPTED.
- What has been the hardest part of becoming a drifter in Jordan?I think the hardest part has been breaking the stereotype. I know I’m doing well and I’ve already come a long way, but people will always have their own opinions, especially when you’re doing something that isn’t expected of you. You can’t change everyone’s mind, so for me, the best way to break that stereotype is simply to keep showing up, competing with everything I’ve got, and letting my driving speak for itself.
- Have you ever considered giving up? What kept you going?I’ve been through so many ups and downs, and honestly, there have probably been more downs. I know it’s hard, but somehow I never want to give up. Every time I get behind the steering wheel, I come alive. That feeling reminds me why I started, and it’s something I never want to give up on.
THE STANDOUT MOMENTS
- What’s been your proudest moment behind the wheel so far?Definitely the moment I finally got the initiation right at the beginning of the drift. It took me a lot of practice, patience, and some hard days, but when it finally clicked, it was such a rewarding feeling! It made all those difficult times worth it.
- What’s the most terrifying moment you’ve had in a car?Easily my first drift competition. My engine broke mid run and the car caught fire for a second there. It was definitely terrifying, especially because it was my first competition. But it was also one of those moments that taught me how unpredictable motorsport can be and how things can change in the blink of an eye.
- Is there a particular drift, competition, or run that you’ll never forget? Why?Definitely the tandem competitions, especially when I get to compete alongside drifters with international experience. There’s so much to learn from those runs, and I always get amazing feedback from them afterwards.
RAPID-FIRE QUESTIONS
- What’s more addictive: the sound of the engine, the smoke, or the feeling of getting the perfect drift?Definitely the feeling of getting the perfect drift. Once you get it right, you immediately want to do it again and again. And having the sound of the engine and seeing the smoke while you’re doing it just makes the feeling even better.
- How excited are you to be the first female drifter at Red Bull Car Park Drift?Super excited! My inner child is literally jumping and crying right now. I never imagined this day would come. I used to wait for Red Bull Car Park Drift every year as a spectator, watching the drivers. Now I’m actually going to compete and it feels unreal!
- What are your pre-drift rituals?I usually practice on the simulator before a drift. Then I focus on relaxing my nerves, taking a few deep breaths, and reminding myself to enjoy it.
For Mira, there’s always another corner to master, another lap to push further, and another limit waiting to be tested.
And at the end of the day, in her book, the smoke clears, the adrenaline settles, but the drive doesn’t.
As she heads to the start line at Red Bull Car Park Drift, one thing is certain: Mira Tarazi isn’t there just to make an appearance. She's there to pursue the perfect drift and savor every moment behind the wheel.
Now, the track awaits!