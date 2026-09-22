Jordan’s Mira Tarazi Is Here to Make Drifting History

What goes through your head when you’re sitting at the start line, waiting for the signal? It’s just me, my controlled breath, and the track. I become completely focused on what’s in front of me. All the noise and pressure and chaos around me disappear, and for those few seconds, it feels like nothing else exists.

What’s harder: controlling the car, controlling your nerves, or controlling your adrenaline? All three! You’re simultaneously trying to control the car, control your nerves, and somehow convince your adrenaline to calm down. The trick is to make it look like you’re completely in control, even when your heart is doing the racing in that moment!

What has drifting taught you about yourself that you didn’t know before? I think it taught me a lot about people and about myself. I learned that not everyone will understand your vision from the beginning, and that’s okay. Some people only believe in you once they see what you’re capable of. It taught me not to let that affect me too much, and to focus on the people who genuinely support me. I’ve also learned that, just like with a car, everything comes down to balance, knowing when to push, when to stay calm, and when to trust yourself.

What’s the biggest mistake you made when you were learning, and what did it teach you? Probably listening to too much advice from too many people. Everyone has their own experience, and what works for one driver doesn’t necessarily work for another. When I was learning, I sometimes tried to take advice from everyone around me, and that could get confusing. I realized I could listen, learn from others, but ultimately understand what works for me and trust my own experience.