The Sultanate of Oman crowns its winner! On Friday, March 10, the dancers who made it through to the national final battled it out in a 1v1 dance-off for the title of Oman’s Red Bull Dance Your Style champion, with Kabady coming out victorious in the country’s first dance event in seven years.

The national final, which took place at Al Mouj Marsa Plaza in Muscat, saw local dance talents showcase their skills and compete against each other to unpredictable mainstream music in a fun and friendly setting. During the pivotal moments, Kabady blazed on through with excellent improvised moves that earned him the most votes from the crowd and the title of Oman’s champion. Kabady will now move on to represent Oman at the Red Bull Dance Your Style world final, taking place at Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany on the 4th of November later this year.

The event, which is in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE and Virgin Radio, amplified dance scenes around Oman to determine who will go on to represent the country and take to the international stage at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. The world's best dancers from over 30 countries will compete against each other in electrifying 1v1 battles that are all about creativity, energy, passion, and the ability to wow the crowd.

In 2022, 60 champions from two event seasons and more than 30 countries competed for 8 spots to face the invited wildcards in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, which went down on December 10, 2022, with Japan’s THE D SoraKi snagging the championship title.

Kabady Crowned as Oman’s Red Bull Dance Your Style Winner © Red Bull

About Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format. From hip hop to house, to locking to popping – dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to ‘wow’ the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor at this exciting free event.

