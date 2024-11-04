Since its release back in 2009, League of Legends (LoL) has become one of the biggest video games on the scene, amassing more than 180 million players worldwide. For almost 2 decades, users have been enjoying the competitive and strategy-heavy 5V5 game, with unique characters, skillsets, and gameplay that make LoL that much more appealing to its fans.

Some Key Terms League of Legends Gamers Should Know © Red Bull Content Pool

This year, Jordan debuted Red Bull Solo Q, the ultimate 1v1 League of Legends tournament designed to bring amateur players closer to the pro circuit. It gives players from around the world the chance to celebrate and showcase their skills in a unique way across tournament-specific maps.

But before heading onto the national finals at the ARC – King Hussein Business Park – on the 7th of November, we feel it’s our duty to bring you up to speed with the most important terms, slang, and phrases professional LoL gamers use to help up their game!

Nerf: When game developers decrease the power of certain weapons, skills, or heroes

Buff: Accessories or skills that help empower the hero

GG/GJ/ WP: All refer to good game, good job, or well played, positive words to wish other players after the game!

Gank: A surprise attach by a hero or more on an unsuspecting player

Imba: Imbalanced characters that are unfairly strong or super overpowered

Farming: The process of killing the minions for experience

Duo: When 2 friends go into the same game together, which can mean playing together in lane

FB: This term means “First Blood” which refers to the first fallen hero (champion), which can tip the scales of the match early in the game.

Draft: The process during which players are choosing the hero they are proceeding with for the match

Crit: Short for “Critical Strike Status”, which is the rare occasion when a basic damage deals a critical strike

DC: Players coming out of a game because they were abruptly “disconnected” from the internet

BRB : A classic: Be right back!

BOT: The name given to the bot lane in Summoner's Rift, used as a shorthand way to refer to the champions typically played in the bottom lane

AFK: Short for “Away from Keyboard”, describing players who are in game but are not active

We know there are way more terms than what we could possibly fit here, because let’s face it, LoL is an intricately built world. But these are the ones we felt are the most important if you’re heading to the national finals and want to know what’s what!

Stay tuned for the latest updates about Jordan’s first League of Legends tournament, Red Bull Solo Q, by visiting the link: www.redbull.com/SoloQJordan