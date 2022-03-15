“Kitesurfing in the Maldives is AMAZING!”

My journey to this current point has been amazing and hectic to say the very least. Louka Pitot

Louka talks about his journey into professional kitesurfing. “This sport has brought me to so many places and led to me meeting amazing people from all corners of the globe. It's something I really cherish and I am super happy to be finally be living the life I've always dreamt of.”

Starting the sport at age 10, Louka already has a series of impressive wins under his belt, including four wins in the French Championship, two wins of the Junior World Championship and being ranked 6th in the World. He describes his life, balancing school and competitive kitesurfing as challenging, but continued with dedication to do well in both.

One With the Wind and Waves © Mohamed Ahsan / Red Bull Content Pool

“Signing with Red Bull is kind of what motivated me to do both full on. It gave me a lot of energy to continue towards the same vision- and to never give up. I'm happy, because now I am finally where I dreamt of being for so many years.”

My schedule can now be dictated solely by the events, wind and waves. Louka Pitot

Kitesurfing in his soul

Speaking about life on the road, traveling to different worldwide locations was both tough and exciting for Louka.

“It's awesome, and at times I love it more than anything, but it can also be challenging and sometimes frustrating.” He admits. “There are some training trips where sometimes the wind just isn't on your side, and you cannot train for a few weeks, but already planned your whole schedule accordingly. Then you start to feel like you are wasting precious training time - and end up flying somewhere else to train. The worst feeling though is when you are in a perfect place to train, everyone is riding super well and all pushing each other - but you just can't manage to stick it all together and land your tricks.”

“But it's awesome when you are at the right place and that you have nice conditions and a nice crew to train with - it's fun, and that's why I do it. It's amazing, we travel to the best places in the world and follow the wind, meet awesome people and create amazing memories.”

Love what you do, have the guts to stick to it

Louka advises up and coming kitesurfers in the Maldives to get out and have fun. “If you are having fun and are doing it because you love it, you will most probably keep progressing. You shouldn't force yourself to go kiting!”

“Another tip I can give is, if you’re freestyling, have short sessions of 40 minutes maximum. That's when you have more energy and when you will go full on to try new tricks. Try to push the local community. The best way to get out there is to work along with the local distributor of a kite brand first, and build your way up from there.”

He also talks about not getting demotivated during training. “I don't think we can even possibly put this into hours. There are so many variables, such as wind, waves, current , tides etc... that it's impossible to put a number in hours. Sometimes you give yourself the whole day to score a session, and it never happens. Some days, you have 1 hour to kite and score the best session of the year. It's impossible.”

Louka’s easygoing attitude is mirrored when asked about his opinion on what it takes to be successful on the world stage, putting it down to passion and commitment.

Love and guts - love because you have to love what you do if you're going to do it everyday, and guts because people are going to try to talk you off, and you'll have to keep believing in what YOU believe is possible, and keep pursuing your dreams. Louka Pitot

“Kitesurfing in the Maldives is AMAZING!”

The water colours are definitely amongst the best in the world, the wind is soo smooth, and the flat spots downwind every island makes it a perfect destination for Freestyle Kitesurfing and Foiling. Louka Pitot

Louka says, recalling his recent experiences kitesurfing in different locations in the Maldives. Hopping between islands and sandbanks, Louka spent 10 days riding the winds in the Maldives, and interacting with the local community of kitesurfers and kitesurfing enthusiasts.

“The local community was awesome. So many motivated riders and they seem to have a really nice bond between each other - so the future looks amazing. Hopefully they can have several events per year so they can all get together, catch up and push each other to new heights.”

“It looks like fun times ahead, and I'm sure we'll be seeing and hearing a lot more about kiting in the Maldives and the local community in the very near future!”

