How KL Rahul became one of the world’s best batsmen in 2019-20

KL Rahul - Shut Out The Noise

KL Rahul has grown in stature as a top player in the Indian cricket team.

He scored a century in his second Test match in 2014, became the first Indian to score an ODI century on debut in 2016, and capped it off with his first T20I century later that year. With his T20I ton, he broke the record for fastest centuries in all three formats of the game having done so in just 20 innings.

A small blimp in his career arose in January 2019 when he was temporarily dropped from the Indian team.

While there was chatter in the news and social media on the reasons for his expulsion, Rahul decided to focus his energy on training, perfecting his technique and relying on his mentality that made him a winner.

He called up his old friends, went to a secluded ground and batted for hours and hours to perfect his batting technique

His friend David Mathias (who he has played with for a long time in Karnataka’s domestic set-up) watched his net sessions, recorded videos, and advised him on how he could improve his technique. Rahul compared the recent videos with those of his performances in 2017-18 to spot the differences between then and now.

He realized that his bat swing was going away from his body, which wasn’t ideal. Fixing that part of his technique helped him get a lot more control on his batting. And the results were there to see as his return to the cricket team saw excellent performances and many positive comments from cricketing legends on his batting technique .

Rahul also focused on his physicality, putting in the time to work on his body and get himself fit for top-level cricket . He reminded himself that although every training session was strenuous, “Pain is a luxury” he could enjoy as a successful cricketer.

While focusing on the physical aspects of the game, Rahul also made himself mentally strong. He would keep reminding himself of the thoughts that went through his head during his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2014, and how his strong mentality then helped him bounce back to score a century in his second Test match in Sydney.

He also kept it in his mind that when he returned to the team, he would not be desperate to chase runs in an effort to prove himself. He would just do what the team needed him to do, and that would get the best out of him.

The results of his effort were there for all to see as Rahul came back stronger than ever, becoming one of the best players in international and domestic cricket over the course of a year. As of August 2020, the ICC rankings for best T20I batsmen had him ranked second, a testament to his efforts and performances.

Here are some of KL Rahul’s achievements from February 2019 to February 2020: