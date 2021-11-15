Kuwait Champs 2021: Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five

The 2021 edition of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five just concluded in Kuwait. We’ve got all the news from the qualifiers round all the way to the final’s champions. And if you weren’t there, you’re in just the right place to find out exactly how this year’s tournament all went down.

Read on, you’re in good hands.

The playoffs were split into 4 groups. This year of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five also had 3 locations for the tournament. The qualifier rounds were played on Nazwa Field and Boulevard, while the Country Final was held at Marina Crescent, a popular location for quite a few Red Bull events in the past, including Red Bull Flugtag.

The first hype game to kick off the entire tournament had team Red Castle face off against AFG, that game was a mighty example of the power of Red Castle’s game plan when done right, as they took the match 5-0 over AFG.

Game 2 had Red Castle go up against Caspion, who had their own game plan, and took the lead 0-2 to win over Red Castle. Caspion took no losses on that day, coming out first and moving on to the quarter-finals by taking another win against AFG 1-0. Red Castle were the runners-up that day.

The hard-playing team The Juniors swept the competition on their opening day, taking the first one against Al-Nashami 2-0, and then picking up a Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five perfect score of 5-0 against Golden Boys. The Golden Boys also suffered a loss to Al-Nashami, who came in second that day by defeating them 0-5 to move on to the next round.

Jayeenkom were the stars of division 3, taking first place by winning their matches against Trend, 5-0, and against Morocco, 4-0. Fighting for second place we saw Trend battle it out with Morocco and secure their 1-0 lead to make it into the next stage of play.

Al-Najjar won both matches on their match day to lead their division. Game one was against Yellows Time (4-1), and second against Abaden (2-0). In the runner-up category Abaden beat Yellows Time 3-1 to advance their squad forward.

With 8 teams remaining, the quarterfinals were where the games really got interesting.

Game 1 of the quarterfinals had Al-Nashami play a fantastic and close game against Caspion, with a final score of 3-1, Al-Nashami were the first team to make it into the semi-finals.

Game 2 was a blowout perfect score for Al-Najjar, who defeated Trend 5-0. They came in with a strategy and it worked perfectly.

In game 3 The Juniors won 4-0 over their opponents Red Castle, to advance to the semi-finals.

Game 4 was another nail biter when Jayeenkom went up against Abaden. Jayeenkom won 3-1 in that match.

The semi-finals brought the toughest matchups of the tournament, with no team winning by more than a goal. Every match went down to the wire, and a combination of good defence in the face of few scoring opportunities became the difference between going forward and going home.

The first semi-final game had The Juniors barely squeak by 1-0 over the powerful Al-Nashami.

To wrap up a difficult semi-finals round, Al-Najjar defeated Jayinkom 2-1 in an expertly played match.

The Kuwait Country Finals - Marina Crescent

At a massive Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Final turnout, the stands were packed with cheering fans, and both teams were supported. The fans just wanted a good game.

The Juniors took to the pitch and never took a step back. They earned a perfect 5-0 final score to close out the tournament against worthy team Al-Najjar.

The events were held in cooperation with sports group, Puma, and water company Acqua Eva, as well as the Kuwait Times, who all proudly supported the major event.

Keep in mind that this isn’t the end of the competition, we still have the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Qatar World Finals later this year, where you’ll see Kuwaiti team The Juniors match skills with other country winners.