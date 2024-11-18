A unique opportunity to join the premier global fitness festival by Les Mills, supported by adidas

Mixed training sessions, a dedicated women’s area, and various activities, including Red Bull athlete showcases

Tickets are now available; participants can expect an energetic and social atmosphere at The Arena in Riyadh on November 30

Riyadh, November 2024

For the first time in the Middle East, Les Mills, in partnership with adidas and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, is bringing the largest fitness event to Saudi Arabia: Les Mills Live Riyadh. From full-day workouts and exclusive adidas products to the women-only “Her Zone” area, participants will find activities tailored to all interests at The Arena in Riyadh on November 30.

From Around the World to Riyadh

Les Mills Live is the premier global fitness festival launched by Les Mills, supported by adidas, bringing together thousands of trainers and fitness enthusiasts to take part in their favorite Les Mills programs. Leading these pioneering workouts will be top trainers from around the world, renowned for their motivational and inspiring approaches. These experts will be traveling from various countries to lead sessions and share valuable health and wellness tips.

For the first time, Les Mills Live is coming to Riyadh, infusing the city with unparalleled energy in an event that spans more than 12 hours; this grand event will be the largest fitness festival the region has ever seen.

Les Mills Live Riyadh Debuts in the Middle East on November 30 © Red Bull

A Training Ground and Your Own Zone

With a focus on fostering a balanced lifestyle that integrates both physical and mental wellness, this festival will feature two main training areas. The central workout zone will host a mix of training sessions, including co-ed and women-only classes. The “Her Zone” area, designed exclusively for women, will feature private training sessions, immersive experiences, and a social space for relaxation and connection.

Attendees can also enjoy a variety of additional activities throughout the day, including performances by Red Bull athletes and engaging showcases that enhance the community feel of the event.

Tickets for Les Mills Live Riyadh are now available. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a world-class fitness event that promises excitement, community, and unparalleled energy in the heart of Riyadh.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://lesmills.platinumlist.net/event/lesmills?id_event_show=2197149

About Les Mills

Les Mills is the leading name in group training solutions, offering over 20 amazing group fitness programs, including strength, cardio, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), cycling, martial arts, dance, yoga, and more. Supported by adidas, Les Mills launched the “Les Mills Live” event, the premier global fitness festival that brings together thousands of trainers and fitness enthusiasts. For the first time ever, Les Mills Live is coming to the Middle East in an event held at The Arena in Riyadh on November 30, in collaboration with adidas and the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation

As a leader in community sports, the Saudi Sports for All Federation aims to enhance health and activity across Saudi Arabia. The federation develops strategies to reach all segments of society, meeting their unique needs and encouraging individuals to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles. It seeks to expand its target audiences through local and international partnerships and collaborations with individuals and organizations that share its commitment to building a healthier, happier, and more active community. The federation strives to create initiatives that deliver measurable results in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

About MDLBEAST

MDLBEAST is a global creative platform reshaping the music, art, and culture landscape in the Middle East. The platform is dedicated to amplifying the voice of music, investing in local and regional talent, and producing music and artistic content through unique events such as the “SOUNDSTORM” music festival. It offers art enthusiasts exceptional experiences by hosting events that support the music culture in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.