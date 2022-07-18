It’s July and summer is only getting hotter! We sat down with one of Red Bull’s Fitness Athletes Amin Atallah, who talked us through all the tips he has for us to get our summer body fit and healthy and/or maintain it!

Let’s Shape Up for Summer © Murad Abaza

And we got you all. The. Tea. So keep on reading to know what he had to say!

1- Drink More Water!

Staying hydrated in the heat of summer is crucial for your body, as research has shown its improvements on the physical and mental well-being of a person. And let’s not forget its bonus effect: clearer, glowing skin!

Aim for a minimum of 2 liters a day, and if you’re a person who doesn’t like drinking water, worry not! There are multiple techniques to help you stay hydrated, like always keeping a bottle with you everywhere you go and trying sparkling or flavored water.

2- Daily Cardio Exercising

The word most of you may be dreading: CARDIO. But, it’s a crucial factor in getting or maintaining that summer body! Doing 20- to 30-minute daily sets of cardio helps regulate your blood flow and, of course, burn off some of those extra calories and keep your body in check.

Think of it this way: once cardio is part of your daily life, it’ll become a habit you’ll be doing as a no-brainer and not as a chore.

Daily Cardio Exercising © Murad Abaza

3- Plan Your Plate

What you eat is probably the most important factor of getting that summer body!

Having a well-balanced food plan is important to make sure you’re getting all kind of nutrients, including lean proteins and quarter complex carbs. But what is most important is sticking to those healthy foods and staying away from the processed ones!

4- The Change Is in Your Core

Just like cardio, you should focus on getting those daily core workouts. Start with an easy level exercise and work your way up to more complex ones. Committing to this will give your core the strength to tone your stomach nicely and build the abs you want.

If you want to see a quick core tutorial and simple videos, you can check out our Instagram

5- Time For Bed

Last but not least, regulate your sleeping schedule! Why?

When we sleep, our body starts building up lean muscles, and with scheduled, 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night, it will be more than enough to properly grow our muscles.

Added bonus? Sleep is something we all love, so it shouldn’t be hard to commit to that part of your daily tone-up routine!

Amin Attallah © Murad Abaza

We know all this (except maybe the sleep part) is easier said than done, but we’re positive you guys are up to it! And these exercises aren’t only for the summer season, but year-round, so there’s no deadline or limit to when you can get started!

To see more of Amin Attallah’s exercises make sure to follow him on Instagram: @ aminattallah93 .