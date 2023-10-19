Madhaus Reflexions in Riyadh: Self-Discovery through Electronic Music

The cultural and artistic scene in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is constantly evolving, and its latest addition is the Reflexions event, the third edition of Madhaus, which is expected to be an exceptional event that goes beyond the boundaries of sound to reflect the idea of unity through music. It will be held on Friday, October 20th, in the vibrant Jax District in Riyadh.

The cultural and artistic scene in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is constantly evolving, and its latest addition is the Reflexions event, the third edition of Madhaus, which is expected to be an exceptional event that goes beyond the boundaries of sound to reflect the idea of unity through music. It will be held on Friday, October 20th, in the vibrant Jax District in Riyadh.

The cultural and artistic scene in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is constantly evolving, and its latest addition is the Reflexions event, the third edition of Madhaus, which is expected to be an exceptional event that goes beyond the boundaries of sound to reflect the idea of unity through music. It will be held on Friday, October 20th, in the vibrant Jax District in Riyadh.

Electronic music enthusiasts will gather as of 7:30 pm on Friday until late into the night, enjoying a concert featuring prominent international and local artists. Berlin musical duo Teenage Mutants, known for their low-frequency musical vibrations and special visual effects, will fire up the atmosphere with captivating beats. The unique event will also feature Moses, Noa, and a special appearance by the duo Darko Delix.

Electronic music enthusiasts will gather as of 7:30 pm on Friday until late into the night, enjoying a concert featuring prominent international and local artists. Berlin musical duo Teenage Mutants, known for their low-frequency musical vibrations and special visual effects, will fire up the atmosphere with captivating beats. The unique event will also feature Moses, Noa, and a special appearance by the duo Darko Delix.

Electronic music enthusiasts will gather as of 7:30 pm on Friday until late into the night, enjoying a concert featuring prominent international and local artists. Berlin musical duo Teenage Mutants, known for their low-frequency musical vibrations and special visual effects, will fire up the atmosphere with captivating beats. The unique event will also feature Moses, Noa, and a special appearance by the duo Darko Delix.

Madhaus promises the Kingdom’s electronic music crowd an immersive experience through Reflexions, taking them on a diverse journey of self-exploration that combines moments of contemplation, introspection, and an exploration of the world of music and beauty.

Madhaus promises the Kingdom’s electronic music crowd an immersive experience through Reflexions, taking them on a diverse journey of self-exploration that combines moments of contemplation, introspection, and an exploration of the world of music and beauty.

Madhaus promises the Kingdom’s electronic music crowd an immersive experience through Reflexions, taking them on a diverse journey of self-exploration that combines moments of contemplation, introspection, and an exploration of the world of music and beauty.