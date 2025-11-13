On Friday, November 21, one of the most influential DJs in the Middle East, maDJam is bringing Red Bull Directions to life at the iconic pop-up club in Jordan ‘CLSTR’. And at this unique event, the people aren’t just attendees, they shape the entire course of the night!

MADJAM Brings Red Bull Directions to Amman! © Red Bull

Yep, you read that right: Red Bull Directions is flipping the script on DJ culture where the audience calls the shots. No fixed genres. No predictable build-ups. No boundaries. Just pure, collective energy guiding the sound and shaping the dancefloor in real time.

So, here's everything you need to know!

In partnership with Jordan Ahli Bank, Talabat and Bliss 104.3, the live audience votes and instantly shifts the mood, becoming the dancefloor’s conductor, pushing the vibe from house to hip-hop, from techno to pop edits, from deep bass to guilty pleasures and unexpected throwbacks. This isn’t about following a playlist. This is about creating a moment together. And the DJs are here to react, respond, flip, twist, surprise, and elevate!

THE LINE UP:

Lighting up the night on the dancefloor are opening local DJs Kareem H and Akreo, followed by the headliner, Lebanese talent maDJam.

MADJAM Brings Red Bull Directions to Amman! © Red Bull Content Pool

THE VENUE:

CLSTR is where Amman experiments. It’s the home of subcultures, community, and discovery. It’s where sound is identity. Red Bull Directions amplifies that, bringing a dynamic format that transforms the club into a creative playground.

To book your tickets, visit www.redbull.com/DirectionsJo

Doors open at 9 PM.

And remember, you’re not attending this night, you’re shaping it!

MADJAM Brings Red Bull Directions to Amman! © Red Bull Content Pool