Major Upcoming Games in December 2022

This year has seen huge video game releases like Pokémon, Overwatch 2, God of War Ragnarok, and so many others, but 2022 isn’t over yet and December still has some cool titles in store for us! Join us as we count down the top 3 video games we’re excited to see come to life in the last month of 2022.

Let us know if you agree with our selections!

#3 Hello Neighbor 2 (December 6)

Hello Neighbor 2 © www.igdb.com

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The sequel to the wildly popular stealth game is back! Are you ready to creep into your in-game neighbor’s house to investigate a local story? Well, get ready to be the journalist who followed evidence trails that led you into questioning your neighbor and his abandoned house looking for clues.

What can you expect from the game? The same colorful looking graphics, chilling sounds, and great atmospheric music, of course. We’re sure this game is going to be as enjoyable as its first part. However, this sequel has a plot twist: the neighbor is controlled by an AI that learns the player’s behaviors, so its results will surprise and affect your gameplay and tactics.

#2 Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (December 22)

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth © www.igdb.com

Platforms: PS4, PS5

The exclusive PS video game “Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth” is getting a release in the last week of the year! This role-playing game is preparing us for a bang, with its intricate and evocative tale of fates that’s full of Norse mythology and groundbreaking combat.

Some of the top mentioned features for this game include captivating methodology stories, an amazing soundtrack, and multiple endings that are purely based on your personal choices throughout the game.

#1 Marvel’s Midnight Suns (December 2)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns © www.igdb.com

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Set in the dark supernatural side of the Marvel Universe, Midnight Suns is a mix of tactical, strategy, and an RPG game from the creators of XCOM. “Hunter” is the legendary customizable playable character leading the team of iconic and famous Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch, to name a few, as seen in the trailers. The objective of the game, which takes you on a wild adventure, is to make it to the final destination and defeat the Mother of Demons, Lilith.

What other games do you think we should’ve mentioned? Share this story and tag us with your suggestions!