Mashaal Kawkab Wins Dunlop Drift Cup 2022 in Lebanon

In a thrilling two-day Car Park Drift competition, Mashaal Kawkab won the 2022 Dunlop Drifting Championship Cup held at Mzaar Motorpark in Warde Kfardebian on Sunday July 24, organized in collaboration with ATCL.

In a thrilling two-day Car Park Drift competition, Mashaal Kawkab won the 2022 Dunlop Drifting Championship Cup held at Mzaar Motorpark in Warde Kfardebian on Sunday July 24, organized in collaboration with ATCL.

In a thrilling two-day Car Park Drift competition, Mashaal Kawkab won the 2022 Dunlop Drifting Championship Cup held at Mzaar Motorpark in Warde Kfardebian on Sunday July 24, organized in collaboration with ATCL.