Mashaal Kawkab Wins Dunlop Drift Cup 2022 in Lebanon

In a thrilling two-day Car Park Drift competition, Mashaal Kawkab won the 2022 Dunlop Drifting Championship Cup held at Mzaar Motorpark in Warde Kfardebian on Sunday July 24, organized in collaboration with ATCL.
Vying against 72 other drifters, Kawkab scored a total of 280 points on his final run to win the top spot ahead of Boujy, with 277 points, and Xavier Massad in third place with 228 points.
Mashaal Kawkab won the spot to represent Lebanon at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 9 of this year.