Max Verstappen: “I’m Always Happy to be In Abu Dhabi”

It’s easy to forget that Max Verstappen is just 23. Twenty-three years of age; let that sink in. Despite having been born in the late nineties (wow, we feel old), the Belgian-Dutch racing driver has already fit in some pretty special achievements - including becoming the youngest driver to compete in Formula One back in 2015.

Five years on and 2020 has been challenging for the entire world. And whilst the F1 experience has been different this year for everyone involved in the sport, Verstappen just likes to focus and get on with it.

“I’m just ready to drive again!” the Red Bull Racing pro tells us via Zoom ahead of his appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “It's going to be without the fans, so it makes the atmosphere a little bit less [exciting]... but you know, we are used to that now. So, we just keep going, and we'll try to make it an interesting race.”

It has certainly been a busy period for everyone involved: 17 races across 12 countries in just over five months no doubt brings its own set of challenges. However, currently third in driver rankings – 16 points behind second-place Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas – Verstappen admits that there’s “nothing to lose” stating : “We finished second here [Abu Dhabi] last year, and we have nothing to lose this weekend so it will be ‘full send’.”

He tells us: “It has been difficult [mainly] because you don't see your family as much... but you also know that this cannot continue forever, so it will always get back to normal. That has been the most difficult bit. You just live a little bit differently, of course with all the COVID-19 tests, and masks and everything, but in general, it wasn't too hard or too different I would say.

“F1 did a great job getting 17 races in, and also I think with the testing it has been very professional.”

At the time of the interview, it hadn’t yet been confirmed whether 2020 season winner Lewis Hamilton would be making it to the final race of the year (update: F1 confirmed Hamilton was to make his Mercedes return in Abu Dhabi after testing negative ). For Verstappen, however, he just focuses on his own performance.

“It's of course sad for him if he misses out, but for us, we just focus on ourselves – try to get the best result out of it.”

FLYING IN FROM BAHRAIN

Earlier this week, the majority of those involved in Formula One flew in from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi on 10 charter planes, amid the strictest COVID-19 rules the sport has encountered so far. A few drivers made it into the UAE capital via private jet, Verstappen being one of them.

An initial halo critic, Verstappen has gone on to change his tune on it, saying: “For sure, the halo definitely saved his life. I think it doesn't look good on the car, but it doesn't matter now. The safety [aspect] is more important.”

So does a massive crash have an effect on his mindset at all when prepping for the next races?

“Not from my side,” he says. “Of course, we know the risk involved in Formula One, and it's not what you want to see. But at the end of the day, you have to continue.

“I love what I'm doing, so I'm just excited to jump back in the car. I'm always very happy to be here; there are great countries [in the Middle East] with great tracks, so I hope everyone keeps following Formula One, and hopefully we'll have a very interesting race again.”

