Red Bull Motorsports
Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Formula One Drivers’ Championship with a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Dutchman now joins legends Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel with four titles, trailing only Juan Manuel Fangio (5), Lewis Hamilton (7), and Michael Schumacher (7).
“It feels incredible to win here today and I am so proud to win the Championship,” said Verstappen after the race. “It has been quite a year and I’m proud of how we handled everything as a Team. Today I stayed calm and overtook drivers one by one. I tried to hang in there and do my own race and we pulled it off, and I am very proud to be part of this Team, especially as we are now celebrating our fourth World Title.”
Mercedes’ George Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, having led the race from pole position, with teammate Lewis Hamilton coming home second. Ferrari's Carlo Sainz Jr rounded out the podium, edging out teammate Charles Leclerc who finished in fourth.
Verstappen arrived in Nevada following a remarkable comeback win at the São Paulo Grand Prix, where he charged from 17th on the grid to victory. In Las Vegas, his task was clear: finish ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris to clinch the championship. Starting fifth, one position ahead of Norris, Verstappen expertly managed his race, crossing the finish line in fifth, while Norris placed sixth.
With this milestone, Verstappen becomes only the fifth driver in F1 history to win four consecutive titles—an achievement surpassed only by Schumacher’s unprecedented five.
Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, praised Verstappen’s dominance: “Max has been in a league of his own this year. With eight Grand Prix wins—more than double anyone else—his consistency, teamwork, and sheer determination have been extraordinary. He’s handled the pressure with the poise of a true champion.”
Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Pérez delivered a gritty performance, climbing from 16th on the grid to 10th, securing a vital championship point.
Meanwhile, in a strong showing for Visa Cash App RB, Yuki Tsunoda impressed with a ninth-place finish, securing vital points for the team, with Liam Lawson finishing 16th.
With two races remaining in the season, Verstappen has cemented his status as one of Formula One’s greatest drivers. The spotlight now shifts to the remaining battles on the grid, where teams and drivers fight for crucial points to close out the 2024 season.