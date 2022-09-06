We sat down for a quick interview with the members of Autostrad, the Jordanian indie band playing at Red Bull Symphonic ’s Jordanian debut, to get to know them a little better and talk about their participation in highly anticipated event. Here’s how it went:

Where did the name “Autostrad” come from?

Autostrad means “highway” which you need to take while travelling to a far destination. During your trip you might see beautiful meadows on one side of the road or rough mountains on the other. And perhaps face some bumps and obstacles along the way. Autostrad describes our diverse music style, which is inspired by different genre such as reggae, funk, Rai, Latin and rock, and it also describes the variety of themes that we talk about in our lyrics such as stories of love, struggle, financial challenges, drug abuse, and finding oneself.

Meet Autostrad! © Murad Abaza

One hidden talent by each member.

Bashar: Swimming

Avo: Billiards

Bob: Carpentry

Yazan Sarayra: Table Tennis

Mohannad: Sports & Clothes Styling

Yaan Rousan: Football

Favorite (Autostrad) song by each member.

Bashar: Rahat Ya Khal

Avo: Ana Bukra Ma’atel

Bob: Safar

Yazan Sarayra: Habetak Bel Turki

Mohannad: Safar & Matrouh

Yaan Rousan: Estana Shway

Meet Autostrad! © Murad Abaza

What was the biggest challenge in doing Red Bull Symphonic?

The biggest challenge is having 60 different musicians on stage that all need to be synced. It is a challenge for us as well to be able to adapt to the new harmony while keeping the original style of the song alive.

Why have you chosen the 10 songs in the selected setlist?

Well, we wanted to have all our songs played with the orchestra but considering the time limitations we chose the most relevant and dearest songs to our hearts.

If you weren’t full-time musicians, what would you be doing?

Basha: Pilot

Avo: Football player with AL-Faisali

Yazan Sarayra: Carpenter

Bob: Chef

Mohannad: Carpenter

Yazan Rousan: Goalkeeper

Meet Autostrad! © Murad Abaza

What inspires you to write music?

Our music and lyrics are inspired by everyday life in Jordan and the Arab world, where we tackle a lot of issues related to love, self-discovery, struggles, and more.

We believe that our role as musicians has become needed, now more than ever, to touch on the pains and dreams of the region’s youth, who are in search for a way to improve their lives.

How was your experience collaborating with Dr. Maestro Haitham for Red Bull Symphonic?

We are very happy and proud of this collaboration. Some of us met Dr. Haitham long time ago; he was the university mentor for some of us and it feels amazing to be able to work with such talent and expertise.

Meet Autostrad! © Murad Abaza

How would you describe your collaboration for Red Bull Symphonic?

We feel so grateful to be part of this project! We had this idea in 2014 when we wanted to play our songs with the orchestra. We feel so honored and humbled to be the first band in Jordan and second in Middle East participating in Red Bull Symphonic.

How do you think people will react to hearing your new reimagined tracks at Red Bull Symphonic?

They will absolutely love it! it’s a great experience that everyone will enjoy as it is the first collaboration ever in Jordan between an indie rock band and an orchestra, as well as getting to hear their favorite songs played with 60 other musicians.

Meet Autostrad! © Murad Abaza

About Red Bull Symphonic Jordan:

Red Bull Symphonic will be held at the breathtaking Roman Theatre in the capital Amman on the 16th of September, where the music will be performed to music lovers in the most dazzling of ways.

Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will begin at 9pm to fuel your evening with beautiful melodies and emotional notes.

To book your tickets, simply visit www.sajilni.com